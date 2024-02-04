★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 4, 2024: Liverpool's Diogo Jota gets past Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Arsenal vs. Liverpool – Follow the huge league match with us here!

Top of the table Liverpool meet third-placed Arsenal in a huge league clash, as the Reds can open up an eight-point lead. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Emirates is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Jorginho; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Walters, Kiwior, Elneny, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Gakpo, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Quansah, Robertson, Thiago, McConnell, Elliott, Clark, Nunez

Our coverage updates automatically below:

