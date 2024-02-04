Top of the table Liverpool meet third-placed Arsenal in a huge league clash, as the Reds can open up an eight-point lead. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Emirates is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Teams

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Jorginho; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Walters, Kiwior, Elneny, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Gakpo, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Quansah, Robertson, Thiago, McConnell, Elliott, Clark, Nunez

