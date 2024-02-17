It is an early start for Liverpool as they travel to the GTech Community Stadium, with a chance to extend their lead to five points at the top of the Premier League table.

Kickoff is at 12.30 (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Brentford: Flekken; Collins; Ajer, Mee; Norgaard, Roerslev, Jensen, Janelt, Reguilon; Toney, Maupay

Subs: Strakosha, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Diaz, Jota, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, McConnell, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Salah

Our coverage updates automatically below: