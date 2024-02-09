★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jurgen Klopp’s pre-Burnley press conference – Thiago & Szoboszlai latest

Liverpool are looking to get back to winning ways against Burnley this weekend and Jurgen Klopp is here to preview the contest.

The Reds are looking to establish themselves at the top of the Premier League table against a Burnley side fighting for their top-flight status.

Klopp’s press conference takes place at 1.30pm (GMT), where he will provide us with all of the latest fitness updates and team news.

Our coverage updates automatically below:

* Remember to subscribe to This Is Anfield on YouTube to watch every LFC press conference in full.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024