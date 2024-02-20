Liverpool have been dealt one injury after another in recent days, and Jurgen Klopp has provided the latest update ahead of Luton‘s midweek visit in the Premier League.

The Reds secured an important victory at Brentford over the weekend but it came at a cost, with injuries, again, starting to add up.

Klopp will offer the latest team news and preview the clash against Luton at the AXA Training Centre from 1.30pm (GMT), stay with us for all the updates.

Our coverage updates automatically below:

