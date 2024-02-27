Thiago news, Endo “knock” & more – Klopp’s pre-Southampton press conference

Jurgen Klopp is up to face the press and answer questions on injuries, League Cup celebrations and more, before the FA Cup fifth-round tie vs. Southampton.

The manager will address the media at the AXA Training Centre at 1.30 (GMT) ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup match against Southampton, and you can stay up to date on the entire press conference with us!

Our coverage updates automatically below:

* Remember to subscribe to This Is Anfield on YouTube to watch every LFC press conference in full.