Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea: Player Ratings

Liverpool are ten time winners of the League Cup after going the distance with Chelsea once more – and triumphing 1-0 after 120 minutes this time thanks to the big captain Virgil van Dijk.

Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool (AET)

Carabao Cup Final, Wembley

February 25, 2024

Goals: Van Dijk 117′

Caoimhin Kelleher – 10 (out of 10)

A magnificent spreadeagled save with one hand to deny Chelsea a surefire lead from six yards in the first half. That was probably the best of them, but the Irish stopper made at least three brilliant saves in the 90 minutes, with a one-on-one stop from Gallagher the most important, given how late it occurred.

With his feet he was great throughout and dealt well with aerials. Didn’t need him on penalties in the end but on the basis of the 120 minutes, he’d have saved all five anyway!

Conor Bradley – 9

Quite incredible how far he’s come in a short time as a starter but there were no fears about him in at right-back. Started very well with some fine defensive work and overlaps down the flank, then was pushed forward to right wing.

One slightly-too-careful shot blocked near half time and then booked for a scuffle with Ben Chilwell.

Ibrahima Konate – 8

A little too tight and tough with fairly pointless challenges on the halfway line at times but recovery runs were typically excellent and he made countless aerial clearances too.

One second-half moment of danger was snuffed out when he briliantly outpaced Jackson and held him up until reinforcements arrived.

Virgil van Dijk – 10 – Man of the Match

Truly excellent throughout, and surely should have scored the winner in the 90 – a very subjective decision post-VAR review robbed him of a brilliant headed Wembley goal.

Always in place to get a foot in, make clearances, block cut-backs and make a last-ditch toe-poked tackle when a shot on goal looked a certainty. Peerless in the air as ever too – and underlined that fact with a perfectly timed leap to nod in another in extra time. This one wasn’t getting ruled out.

Andy Robertson – 8

The fans’ favourite moment of the Scot was probably when he booted Gallagher up in the air by the corner flag, but he had a good game overall.

Defensively very resolute when tracking back and always looked to get past Diaz on the overlap as usual.

Wataru Endo – 9

Indefetigueable as others went off or down to ground around him. A properly excellent showing, mature when we needed him to be, forward-thinking whenever he could and always on hand to make tackles on the edge of the box too.

One brilliant early block as a last-ditch slide to deny a goal after Kelleher’s first big save.

Alexis Mac Allister – 9

An unbelievable performance, the best on the park in terms of all round quality and consistently being able to raise the tempo.

Too clever and full of work rate for Chelsea’s midfield – the oly thing we needed and didn’t really get was a pass to put a chance on an absolute plate from two yards, as that’s what we seemed to need to score.

Ryan Gravenberch – 7

Started well enough and had turned his man and surged away into space two or three times already by the time he was caught super late by Caicedo and injured.

Incredibly, not even a free kick was given. Stretchered off.

Harvey Elliott – 8

Had two really good chances which were admittedly difficult to take, but maybe would have hoped to do better with at least one of them.

Kept running all game long, from wing to midfield and back out again. Looked spent by midway in extra time but cannot be faulted for game intelligence or involvement, just lacked refinement in the box.

Cody Gakpo – 8

Glanced a header onto the post and skied a shot from a decent area in his two best chances to score.

Fine movement throughout and like the rest of the non-guarateed starters, worked harder off the ball than is sometimes the case. Perhaps unfortunate with some refereeing decisions and could maybe have shown the odd yard of pace more to run in behind, but overall a solid showing.

Luis Diaz – 9

Obviously and undeniably the biggest threat on the team and the most constant outlet, but there came a point when he was trying to do too much alone and he just got knackered.

Went close once or twice, could have played in others another time or two when he didn’t get so close to the target, but as usual a brilliant worker and a vital senior face in the front line who offered everything he possibly could.

Substitutes

Joe Gomez (on for Gravenberch, 28’’) – 8 – Excellent as always. Deserved to start really, still played a huge part.

Bobby Clark (on for Bradley, 72′) – 8 – Considering his proper game time is minimal, this was a pretty monstrous performance in a final. So composed, great quality.

Kostas Tsimikas (on for Robertson, 87′) – 8 – Loves a key impact in a final. Delivered the corner for the assist!

James McConnell (on for Mac Allister, 87′) – 8 – Kept it simple and safe, did the job. Impressive composure.

Jayden Danns (on for Gakpo, 87′) – 8 – Non-stop running, did well in the channels. Two efforts saw him go close to scoring.

Jarell Quansah (on for Konate 105′) – N/A – Kept the door shut and locked.

Subs not used: Adrian, Nyoni, Koumas

Jurgen Klopp – 10

What do you say about the boss on a day like this? He has balanced the squad well to get us here, dealt with all manner of issues in the lead-up to keep us on point in every other competition and then still gets dealt a shoddy hand for the final itself.

Was basically sending on the LFC nursery by full time and yet such is the strength of culture in the team, they all played the same style, all had the same approach and confidence in playing that way.

The team got it over the line one way or another but this is Klopp’s trophy, no question.

Holy shite are we going to miss this man when he’s gone.