Liverpool 3-0 Southampton: Player Ratings

The Reds are into the FA Cup quarter-final and we’ll face Man United away, after knocking out Southampton with kids, debutants and first-ever Liverpool goals!

Liverpool 3-0 Southampton

Anfield, FA Cup Fifth Round

28 February 2024

Goals: Koumas 44′, Danns 73′ 88′

Caoimhin Kelleher – 9 (out of 10) – Man of the Match

It’s going to be easy to overlook his impact given how the match ended and the excitement over the youngsters, so a few days after he maybe should have been Man of the Match and wasn’t, he’s earned it here with another clean sheet.

Two really good stops early on, low to his right then a one-on-one which was eventually flagged offside. Another big save when only one goal ahead with his feet at the near post and plenty of big aerial claims and punches away.

The only time he misjudged one was poked over by Bednarek near post but the rest of Kelleher’s game was immaculate.

Conor Bradley – 7

Understandably, not at his non-stop best, but a fairly solid game from the right-back, even after we thought he’d line up in attack.

Kamaldeen Sulemana definitely troubled him a few times defensively but perhaps in the long run that’s not the worst thing – he needs to get used to speedy wide men to play at the very highest level after all. A good outlet going forward and sent some decent crosses over too, plus saw his shot saved in the lead-up to the third goal.

Jarell Quansah – 8

An excellent showing by the centre-back. Had the recovery pace a couple of times to deal with Saints’ counters, intercepted two dangerous crosses low into the box and generally had every tool in his box to play out through the press, put the Reds on the front foot and stay cool throughout.

Played right side first half and left side second – that’s a trait not to be overlooked, too.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

Not sure too many Reds fans were keen for him to be starting, but options were limited and the skipper was in place once more.

Only played the first half thankfully, and was his usual masterful self. Two important cut-outs and a couple of moments where he just brushed their attackers out the way.

Kostas Tsimikas – 7

It’s probably quite tough for the Greek, who has watched on as Andy Robertson just beat him back to full fitness and then has seen Joe Gomez play on the left ahead of him too.

Was fine on the night, nothing terrible other than some mis-controlled balls and questionable set pieces, but after not playing a lot again recently, it’s to be expected.

Joe Gomez – 8

An unexpected new position for the man who already has many – this was Gomez at defensive midfield.

Grew into it, in truth. A tough start where he was caught in possession a few times and skied one shot about 300 rows back into the Anfield Road End, but otherwise was decent: tracked back when needed, found space to turn and contributed to pressing fairly high and regularly.

James McConnell – 7

Plenty of effort and running, but looked a bit running on fumes by the time he departed.

Decent passing and a few nice runs forward but also caught in possession once or twice.

Bobby Clark – 8

Just a quality all-round player, isn’t he? Great awareness and technique, has the vision and can execute what he wants to do.

An assist for the opener, fizzing a good pass into Koumas’ feet, and might have scored too with a decent opening earlier. Just looks the type of player who could walk into the lineup next to Alexis Mac Allister, play brilliantly and you assume he has 100 games under his belt.

Harvey Elliott – 8

How was he ready to start here after his running on Sunday?! Fair play to the kid – he hasn’t started as many as he’d want this season but all that pent-up energy has been expended now in the last two days.

Set up Danns’ first goal with a lovely slide pass and was the creative hub on the night for the Reds. Had our first shot on target of the night too with a fizzer from range.

Cody Gakpo – 6

This was a game we needed the maturity and experience of our only senior forward to be on show.

Missed one good chance by taking too long to get the ball out of his feet and then was largely anonymous for most of the rest of the match.

Until, five minutes before the end, he suddenly transforms into a cross between Leo Messi and Jonah Lomu: wins the ball in his own half, sprints past two tackles which try to chop him in half and then lashes one only just over the top corner. Where is this the rest of the game? Where is that power every week?

Lewis Koumas – 8

A couple of weeks ago he was nowhere near the team, now he has a cup winner’s medal and a senior full debut to his name, not bad going.

Oh, and did we mention a debut goal at Anfield? This kid has some seriously good karma.

A couple of little drifts past his man on the left flank gave an inkling as to what he can do; then right before the break another one saw him shoot near post, get a kind deflection and see the ball roll in.

Substitutes

Ibrahima Konate (on for Van Dijk 46′) – 9 – Monstrous. Won everything. Tackled everything. Even if it wasn’t a Southampton player.

Alexis Mac Allister (on for McConnell, 63′) – 8 – Brought the injection of technical quality and control we needed.

Jayden Danns (on for Koumas, 63′) – 9 – Half an hour of football he’ll never forget. Scored twice at the Kop end, a dink and a rammed-home rebound.

Trey Nyoni (on for Elliott, 78′) – n/a – Debut on the night and our third-youngest ever player. Youngest ever in the FA Cup!

Kaide Gordon (on for Gakpo, 90′) – n/a – Back in the squad after missing out on Sunday.

Subs not used: Adrian, Diaz, Scanlon, Nallo

Jurgen Klopp – 10

As usual, Jurgen did a magnificent job rotating the squad where he could, making decent calls on who had the energy and not over-exerting the seniors we’ll need again, and again, and again.

A questionable decision to start Gomez as the No6 perhaps, but it worked out fine and although the balance might have been better with Elliott central and Bradley pushed high, having some experience in the middle was no bad thing either.

Got it right in the end and our technical quality certainly told through – good use of all five subs and not afraid to bring on more and more youth either.

It’s great we have a boss who can see the young talent, it’s even better to have one who can properly utilise it.