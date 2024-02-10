Liverpool needed a response and, fortunately, got it as they overcame a solid Burnley side on their way to a 3-1 win that kept them top of the Premier League.

Liverpool 3-1 Burnley

Premier League (24), Anfield

February 10, 2024

Goals

Jota 31′ (assist – Alexander-Arnold)

Brownhill 45′

Diaz 51′ (assist – Elliott)

Nunez 79′ (assist – Elliott)

Despite the need for a response after a bitter defeat at Arsenal, a Liverpool side depleted by injury and illness started poorly against relegation candidates Burnley.

Burnley were by far the more threatening side in the opening stages, with David Datro Fofana a dangerous presence in the final third, including an effort that hit the bar from an offside position.

But Liverpool did grow into the game, largely through their right-hand side of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota along with Darwin Nunez drifting across.

The goal came from that combination of Alexander-Arnold and Jota, with the right-back’s corner headed in emphatically by the forward, the referee ignoring goalkeeper James Trafford’s bizarre protests after being impeded by his own player.

Trafford made a huge save to deny the sliding Luis Diaz from making it 2-0, and Burnley then levelled before the break, Dara O’Shea towering over Wataru Endo sending a brilliant header in from a corner.

HT: Liverpool 1-1 Burnley

The second half began with a shock as Alexander-Arnold came off for Harvey Elliott, with the No. 66 appearing to have had his knee strapped up throughout the opening 45.

It was Elliott who set up Liverpool’s second of the afternoon, drifting into space on the edge of the six-yard box and drilling a cross in that was headed home by Diaz.

Burnley certainly weren’t out of it, though, with Fofana twice finding himself in great positions to equalise, both times squandering his chance.

Elliott made it a brace of assists in a crushing blow to Burnley, with Nunez scoring his fourth goal in the last five starts with a outstanding header from an awkward position.

That made it a more comfortable end to the game, as Liverpool saw out a much-needed victory and all three of Jurgen Klopp‘s starting forwards scored again.

TIA Man of the Match: Wataru Endo

Referee: Tim Robinson

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold (Elliott 46′), Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas 90+7′); Endo (McConnell 90+7′), Mac Allister (Clark 90+7′), Jones; Diaz (Gakpo 82′), Jota, Nunez

Subs not used: Adrian, Mrozek, Gravenberch, Koumas

Burnley: Trafford; Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve (Vitinho 80′), Delcroix; Brownhill, Berge, Odobert, Ramsey (Massengo 81′); Amdouni (Larsen 86′), Fofana

Subs not used: Muric, Ekdal, Cork, Cullen, Rodriguez, Benson

Next match: Brentford (A) – Premier League – Saturday, February 17, 12.30pm (GMT)