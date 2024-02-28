★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's Lewis Koumas and Trey Nyoni run onto the pitch to celebrate during the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra-time. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  

Liverpool could field youngest-ever FA Cup player on 200th Anfield milestone

Trey Nyoni can break a Liverpool record if he features against Southampton on Wednesday, as Anfield celebrates a milestone in the FA Cup.

The Reds host Saints in the fifth round on Wednesday, and with Jurgen Klopp‘s squad plagued by injuries, Nyoni could have a chance of featuring.

Should the 16-year-old enter the fray at Anfield, he will become Liverpool’s youngest-ever player in the FA Cup (16 years and 243 days), and the third-youngest in any competition.

Jerome Sinclair (16 years and six days) and Harvey Elliott (16 years and 174 days) make up the top-two currently.

 

Adrian at opposite end of the age spectrum

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. Bayern won 4-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

If Nyoni’s career is just getting started, Adrian‘s is slowly reaching its conclusion.

The Spaniard could potentially start against Southampton, though, should Klopp feel the need to keep Caoimhin Kelleher wrapped in cotton wool.

If Adrian is drafted in, he will be the ninth-oldest player to represent the club (37 years and 56 days), and fifth-oldest in the FA Cup.

 

Anfield hosts 200th FA Cup tie

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 28, 2024: Liverpool players line-up before the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-2. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Wednesday’s match will be Liverpool’s 200th home game in the FA Cup, in a competition that has brought so many glorious memories down the years.

Granted, the biggest moments have come at Wembley and in Cardiff, but who could forget Dirk Kuyt’s late winner in front of the Kop against Man United in 2012, for example?

Then there was the Curtis Jones-inspired 1-0 win over Everton in 2020, when Klopp played the kids against their full-strength local rivals.

 

Southampton flying, until they weren’t

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Thursday, April 5, 2018: Wales players during a training session at St. Mary's Stadium ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 Qualifying Round Group 1 match against England. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Two weeks ago, Southampton lost for the first time since September, when going down 3-1 at Bristol City. They had been a club record 25 games unbeaten in all competitions (18 wins, seven draws).

On the road this season they have played 19 times in league and cup, losing only four times with nine victories.

Only once in this campaign have they failed to score in an away game – the 5-0 defeat at Sunderland almost six months ago.

After going 25 matches unbeaten, Saints have now lost three of the last four games, the latter being a 2-1 home defeat to Millwall last Saturday.

 

The man in the middle

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 21, 2023: Referee Craig Pawson shows a yellow card to Everton's Ashley Young during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 243rd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Craig Pawson has been confirmed as the referee on Wednesday, in what will be his second Liverpool game of the season.

The other was the 2-0 victory at home to Everton in the Premier League back in October, when Ashley Young was sent-off for two yellow cards before half-time.

As an added aside, this will be the first time ever that Pawson will referee this fixture.

 

This Season’s Scorers

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 17, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool: Salah 19, Jota 14, Nunez 13, Gakpo 11, Diaz 10, Jones 5, Szoboszlai 5, Gravenberch 3, van Dijk 4, Alexander-Arnold 2, Elliott 2, Endo 2, Mac Allister 2, Bradley 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1, own goals 6

Southampton: A. Armstrong 16, Adams 11, Fraser 8, Edozie 6, Mara 6, Alcaraz 4, S. Armstrong 4, Smallbone 4, Aribo 2, Bednarak 2, Harwood-Bellis 2, Rothwell 2, Walker-Peters 2, Brooks 1, Downes 1, Tella 1, own goals 2.

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

