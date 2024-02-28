Trey Nyoni can break a Liverpool record if he features against Southampton on Wednesday, as Anfield celebrates a milestone in the FA Cup.

The Reds host Saints in the fifth round on Wednesday, and with Jurgen Klopp‘s squad plagued by injuries, Nyoni could have a chance of featuring.

Should the 16-year-old enter the fray at Anfield, he will become Liverpool’s youngest-ever player in the FA Cup (16 years and 243 days), and the third-youngest in any competition.

Jerome Sinclair (16 years and six days) and Harvey Elliott (16 years and 174 days) make up the top-two currently.

Adrian at opposite end of the age spectrum

If Nyoni’s career is just getting started, Adrian‘s is slowly reaching its conclusion.

The Spaniard could potentially start against Southampton, though, should Klopp feel the need to keep Caoimhin Kelleher wrapped in cotton wool.

If Adrian is drafted in, he will be the ninth-oldest player to represent the club (37 years and 56 days), and fifth-oldest in the FA Cup.

Anfield hosts 200th FA Cup tie

Wednesday’s match will be Liverpool’s 200th home game in the FA Cup, in a competition that has brought so many glorious memories down the years.

Granted, the biggest moments have come at Wembley and in Cardiff, but who could forget Dirk Kuyt’s late winner in front of the Kop against Man United in 2012, for example?

Then there was the Curtis Jones-inspired 1-0 win over Everton in 2020, when Klopp played the kids against their full-strength local rivals.

Southampton flying, until they weren’t

Two weeks ago, Southampton lost for the first time since September, when going down 3-1 at Bristol City. They had been a club record 25 games unbeaten in all competitions (18 wins, seven draws).

On the road this season they have played 19 times in league and cup, losing only four times with nine victories.

Only once in this campaign have they failed to score in an away game – the 5-0 defeat at Sunderland almost six months ago.

After going 25 matches unbeaten, Saints have now lost three of the last four games, the latter being a 2-1 home defeat to Millwall last Saturday.

The man in the middle

Craig Pawson has been confirmed as the referee on Wednesday, in what will be his second Liverpool game of the season.

The other was the 2-0 victory at home to Everton in the Premier League back in October, when Ashley Young was sent-off for two yellow cards before half-time.

As an added aside, this will be the first time ever that Pawson will referee this fixture.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 19, Jota 14, Nunez 13, Gakpo 11, Diaz 10, Jones 5, Szoboszlai 5, Gravenberch 3, van Dijk 4, Alexander-Arnold 2, Elliott 2, Endo 2, Mac Allister 2, Bradley 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1, own goals 6

Southampton: A. Armstrong 16, Adams 11, Fraser 8, Edozie 6, Mara 6, Alcaraz 4, S. Armstrong 4, Smallbone 4, Aribo 2, Bednarak 2, Harwood-Bellis 2, Rothwell 2, Walker-Peters 2, Brooks 1, Downes 1, Tella 1, own goals 2.

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).