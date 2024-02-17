★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 17, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans laud "ridiculously sharp" Mo Salah after superb return vs. Brentford  

Liverpool fans laud “ridiculously sharp” Mo Salah after superb return vs. Brentford

The returning Mohamed Salah was exceptional in Liverpool’s 4-1 win at Brentford, and supporters lauded his eye-catching comeback after a vital Premier League win.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side faced a potentially awkward encounter on Saturday lunchtime, but ended up making light work of their opponents in impression fashion.

There were negatives on the injury front, with Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota forced off – Nunez was also withdrawn at the interval – but Salah’s return was a major plus.

The Liverpool legend assisted Alexis Mac Allister‘s goal then found the net himself – it felt as though he has never been away.

After the match, these Liverpool supporters waxed lyrical over Salah’s performance.

“Mo just got back from injury, a goal and an assist. Man of the Match.” – Jim27 in the comments.

“Back like he was never away before looking sharp and good. We need him on form with Jota potentially out injured for a long spell. Hope not but Mo will be vital even more.” – Johnny De Veloso on Facebook.

“Brilliant Mo, Class act. Welcome back lad!” – Una Murphy on Facebook.

This was a timely reminder, if we really needed it, of just how incredibly special Salah is.

With Jota looking likely to endure a lengthy spell on the sidelines, the Egyptian superstar is going to be even more important than ever, and this was a fantastic return.

We should never take Salah for granted!

