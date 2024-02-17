The returning Mohamed Salah was exceptional in Liverpool’s 4-1 win at Brentford, and supporters lauded his eye-catching comeback after a vital Premier League win.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side faced a potentially awkward encounter on Saturday lunchtime, but ended up making light work of their opponents in impression fashion.

There were negatives on the injury front, with Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota forced off – Nunez was also withdrawn at the interval – but Salah’s return was a major plus.

The Liverpool legend assisted Alexis Mac Allister‘s goal then found the net himself – it felt as though he has never been away.

After the match, these Liverpool supporters waxed lyrical over Salah’s performance.

Salah left the league as the top scorer and top assister. Within a single substitute appearance he's back to being within 1 of the top of those charts again. Just a ridiculous player who makes you believe that, in spite of all the injuries, we might just end up doing it. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) February 17, 2024

What an impact off the bench from Mo Salah. Ridiculously sharp for a player who hadn’t kicked a ball for a month. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 17, 2024

“Mo just got back from injury, a goal and an assist. Man of the Match.” – Jim27 in the comments.

Mo Salah handing the L to all the haters and critics. ? pic.twitter.com/2JJFd1SzAQ — Samuel (@SamueILFC) February 17, 2024

Salah has now assisted 26 different players for Liverpool. Alexander-Arnold and Robertson 22, Firmino 21. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) February 17, 2024

“Back like he was never away before looking sharp and good. We need him on form with Jota potentially out injured for a long spell. Hope not but Mo will be vital even more.” – Johnny De Veloso on Facebook.

if Salah leads us through this injury crisis (again) he’s the best ever — J7 (@lfcJ7_) February 17, 2024

“Brilliant Mo, Class act. Welcome back lad!” – Una Murphy on Facebook.

Only David Fairclough (18) and Roberto Firmino (16) have scored more goals as a substitute in Liverpool's history than Mo Salah (13). Salah has only made 27 sub apps for #LFC. — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) February 17, 2024

What a comeback performance by Salah. Like he's never been away. A goal and an assist with ease, without even breaking a sweat. He's not normal. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 17, 2024

Salah so sharp he looked like he’d never been away, but an equally impressive performance from Endo. Kept us on the front foot, broke up play well & crucially frees Mac Allister to roam forward. Become a key member of this side. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 17, 2024

He’s been on international duty, he’s been injured, but for the third time in seven Liverpool appearances, Salah has scored and assisted. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) February 17, 2024

This was a timely reminder, if we really needed it, of just how incredibly special Salah is.

With Jota looking likely to endure a lengthy spell on the sidelines, the Egyptian superstar is going to be even more important than ever, and this was a fantastic return.

We should never take Salah for granted!