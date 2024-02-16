Mohamed Salah has been back in training since Tuesday, but will Jurgen Klopp throw him straight back in for Liverpool’s trip to Brentford?

The Reds head to west London for a potentially taxing assignment on Saturday lunchtime, knowing a win would be priceless in the Premier League title race.

Klopp’s men were humbled 3-1 there last season, and following a bad loss at Arsenal and an adequate showing against Burnley, another gear needs to be found this weekend.

Here’s how Liverpool’s starting XI could look at Brentford.

Team news

Here’s what we know about the squad after Klopp’s press conference:

Liverpool’s XI vs. Brentford

The lineup is sure to look very different to the one that took to the field against Burnley at Anfield, with various changes expected.

Alisson and Joe Gomez being back after illness is a big boost, although Andy Robertson could retain his place at left-back over the latter.

The Scot needs regular football now, so it wouldn’t make a huge amount of sense to leave him out, even though Gomez has excelled there this season.

Ibrahima Konate‘s return from suspension means he is expected to replace Jarell Quansah, although the youngster can feel hard done by to lose his place.

Wataru Endo was good last weekend and merits keeping his place, allowing Alexis Mac Allister to continue in what is arguably his preferred No. 8 role.

Salah could be deemed fit enough to start, so it is then a case of who Klopp drops to the bench, with the manager potentially seeing Darwin Nunez as the best impact substitute.

Let’s see what that might look like:

Alisson back after illness; Bradley & Konate in for Trent & Quansah

Robertson to keep place over Gomez; midfield stays the same

Salah back from injury to join Diaz and Jota in attack

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Jota, Diaz

The likelihood is, however, that Salah begins on the bench to avoid rushing him back and risking re-injury, leaving Nunez to start alongside Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

In midfield, Harvey Elliott could feel he is worthy of a start after assisting at home to the Clarets, but he continues to do better coming on in games.

Here’s what a slightly altered Liverpool XI could look like:

Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Elliott, Jones; Jota, Diaz, Nunez

This first team picked above looks to have the strongest balance, and Nunez and Elliott are players who have produced brilliant cameos this season.

Second-guessing Klopp is never easy, though, and even with the injury problems there are so many good options for the boss to choose from.