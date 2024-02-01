Conor Bradley received one of the all-time highest average ratings as Liverpool thumped Chelsea 4-1, but he wasn’t the only superb player on show.

The Reds produced a near-perfect display on Wednesday night, as they remain five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Bradley had Liverpool 2-0 up at half-time – Darwin Nunez also missed a penalty – before Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz scored after the break for a convincing win.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, the Independent, FotMob and Goal.

This was probably the most obvious winner in the average ratings for some time!

Bradley (9.6) produced a genuinely special performance at Anfield, scoring his maiden Liverpool goal and bagging two assists.

TIA’s Henry Jackson described it as a “performance for the ages” from the right-back, who was was a “joy to watch in every aspect of his game.”

Jamie Braidwood of the Independent thought it as a “dream night for the 20-year-old,” as he made it six goal contributions in four matches.

In second place was Jota (8.7), with the Portuguese enjoying his best form yet in a Liverpool shirt.

He opened the scoring in bullish fashion, leading to the Echo‘s Ian Doyle to say he was “typically annoying for opposing defenders.”

Completing the top-three were Alexis Mac Allister (8.2) and Diaz (8.2), with the former faultless in midfield and the latter bagging a goal and an assist.

Jackson felt Mac Allister was “press-resistant and capable of breaking the lines” in the No. 6 role, while Tom Maston of Goal said Diaz “grew into the game.”

The lowest score of a brilliant night went to Alisson (6.8), which says all you need to know about Liverpool’s display, considering the Brazilian did nothing wrong.