Liverpool have at least eight players confirmed to be unavailable for today’s clash with Burnley, with the chance of even more late absentees due to illness.

The Reds host relegation candidates Burnley in this afternoon’s 3pm kickoff, with Jurgen Klopp missing a large chunk of his senior squad.

It comes on the back of a frustrating 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the weekend, leaving Liverpool in need of an emphatic return to form as they look to hold onto the top spot.

Klopp is, however, faced with a growing list of absentees within his squad – and that could grow further in the hours up to kickoff.

Here’s who is set to miss out vs. Burnley:

Liverpool remain without long-term absentees Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak, who are not expected back any time soon.

But that is added to by newer injuries for Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Thiago, all of whom are will not be considered to face Burnley.

Salah is the closest to making his comeback, with there a chance the No. 11 recovers from a hamstring problem to be in the squad against Brentford on February 17.

Ibrahima Konate is also unavailable this time out, due to suspension, while Klopp has confirmed that Conor Bradley will remain out as he mourns the sad passing of his father.

Worryingly, the manager revealed that his squad were “fighting with a little bit of flu,” with Joe Gomez the notable absentee from training footage on Thursday.

It remains to be seen whether Gomez will be available, or if any other players are sidelined with illness, meaning there will be doubts right up to the teamsheet being released at 2pm.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Burnley

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez*, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Scanlon

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, McConnell, Clark, Nyoni

Forwards: Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Gordon, Koumas, Danns

* Doubt