Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he will be without nine players for tonight’s match against Luton, and there is doubt over two others after issues over the weekend.

Liverpool host relegation-threatened Luton this evening and the club’s bad luck with injuries continues, with Klopp unable to call upon a host of first-team players.

The Reds lost two more regular starters in the win over Brentford, ensuring the list of absentees continues to grow at a point in the season when Liverpool could do with some fortune.

Here’s who is set to miss Luton‘s visit and who are in doubt for the clash:

Saturday’s victory came at a cost, with Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones both to be absent for the foreseeable, the former with a knee issue and the latter “with a bone ligament issue” in his lower leg.

The Portugal international is expected to be out for “months,” but Klopp did not provide a timeframe on Jones.

Alisson strained his hamstring in training on the eve of the trip to Brentford and the manager doesn’t “know how long it [will] take” for him to recover – but the new Brazil manager has already ruled him out of selection for the March international break.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) and Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) are “on their way back” but have yet to return to team training, making them unavailable for this clash.

Moreover, Thiago, Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic and Joel Matip all remain sidelined.

As for Darwin Nunez, who withdrew at half-time at Brentford after feeling something, is in doubt with Klopp saying they are taking it “day by day.”

One would not expect him to start at Anfield, if he is even fit enough to make the bench, just like Mohamed Salah after he played close to 50 minutes in his first game back from a hamstring injury.

The winger is also no certainty for the fixture, with Klopp saying: “It’s a similar area (hamstring) where he feels it (fatigue) a little bit. We have to see how it develops. It’s nothing crazy.”

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Luton

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley, Scanlon

Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, McConnell, Clark, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah*, Nunez*, Diaz, Gakpo, Gordon, Koumas

* Doubt