Liverpool to face Sparta Prague in Europa League last 16

Liverpool are to meet Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16 after the draw took place on Friday morning, following the final matches of the play-off round.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side earned their place in the last 16 having finished top of their group by a single point, leaving Toulouse, Union SG and LASK to occupy the spots below them.

Having bypassed the round of 32 by finishing the group stage as a seeded team, the Reds ended up with eight possible opponents for this stage of the competition.

And the draw has pitted them against Sparta Prague, with the two teams to battle for a place in the quarter-final next month.

It means Liverpool will travel to Czech Republic, setting up a clash with the team who currently sit at the top of the Czech First League.

This will be the second time the two sides have faced on another in the Europa League, with their last tie in 2011 seeing the Reds emerge as 1-0 victors, on aggregate, in the round of 32 under Kenny Dalglish.

When will the last-16 ties be played?

First leg (away): March 7

Second leg (home): March 14

With Liverpool having qualified as the seeded team, they will play the second leg at Anfield.

The first leg arrives after a trip to Nottingham Forest (March 3), with the huge home game against Man City taking place between the two legs (March 10).

Thankfully, the Czech Republic is not a long journey for the Reds to make, which is crucial at this point of the season.

Full last 16 draw

Qarabag vs. Bayer Leverkusen

AC Milan vs. Slavia Prague

Freiburg vs. West Ham

Benfica vs. Rangers

Marseille vs. Villarreal

Roma vs. Brighton

Sparta Prague vs. LIVERPOOL

Sporting vs. Atalanta

Full Europa League schedule

Last 16: March 7 and 14

Quarter finals: April 11 and 18

Semi finals: May 2 and 9

Final: May 22

Last time vs. Sparta Prague

Take a look at that team! We’ve come a long way since 2011.

The lineup the last time Liverpool played against Sparta Prague, in 2011: Reina, Kelly, Kyrgiakos, Agger, Wilson, Meireles, Poulsen, Lucas, Cole, Kuyt, Ngog.

A 0-0 draw away from home was followed by a 1-0 win at Anfield, with Dirk Kuyt the only goalscorer.