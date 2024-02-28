Liverpool’s potential FA Cup quarter-final opponent confirmed

If Liverpool progress beyond Southampton in the FA Cup, they will face Nottingham Forest OR Man United in the quarter-final after the draw was made on Wednesday evening.

The Reds face Championship opposition in the fifth round just three days after lifting the first domestic trophy on offer this season, and they need to progress to keep their quadruple hopes alive.

Anfield is the backdrop as Jurgen Klopp leads his injury-ravaged side through another fixture, with youth set to take centre-stage after their heroics on Sunday.

And should Liverpool beat the Championship side this evening, they will meet the winner of Nottingham Forest OR Man United in the final eight of the FA Cup.

When is the quarter-final?

Liverpool will play away against Nottingham Forest OR Man United if they progress, with the tie scheduled to take place over the weekend of March 16/17.

The quarter-final clash means the Premier League meeting with Everton would be postponed to a later date, which would not be a bad thing for Klopp and Co. considering the injury list.

The cup tie would be the final game before the March international break and follows the second leg of the Europa League last 16 tie against Sparta Prague.

2023/24 FA Cup schedule

Quarter-finals: March 16 / 17

Semi-finals: April 20 / 21

Final: Saturday, May 25