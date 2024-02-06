Mohamed Salah is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, and he continues to post positive updates on his recovery as he, no doubt, pushes to be available for the weekend.

Not long after his injury prognosis, the Egyptian’s earliest possible return date was said to be the visit of Burnley on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp suggested that would not be the case when he spoke to the press prior to the Chelsea game, saying: “He’s not ready for this game [vs. Chelsea], not ready for the next game [against Arsenal]… and then not.”

It has been a week since the manager’s comments, and in that time we have seen Salah running at the AXA Training Centre in addition to his exploits in the gym.

And it was the latter he posted pictures of on Instagram late on Monday evening, with his recovery continuing in earnest both at home and at the training ground.

Salah is a model professional and there is no question he is doing all the little things to aid his comeback and return as soon as possible.

Liverpool have seen Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz step up in his absence – they have combined for 11 goals and seven assists since he left for AFCON – and the defeat at Arsenal was the first time Salah was hugely missed.

Despite missing the last month of action, the 31-year-old is still joint-top of the Premier League goalscoring charts (14) and has the joint third-most assists (eight).

Klopp will not be eager to rush Salah back prematurely, especially if Dominik Szoboszlai is to miss four weeks with a reoccurrence of his hamstring injury, as reported by a Hungarian outlet.

If Burnley does come too soon, despite Salah’s best efforts, his likely return date will then be the lunchtime trip to Brentford on February 17.