Mohamed Salah was among seven senior players to miss Liverpool training on Thursday as expected, while new doubts may have emerged over Joe Gomez.

With Salah included in several posts shared via the club’s social media feeds in the buildup to Saturday’s visit of Burnley, assumptions were made over his availability.

But the Egyptian will continue to observe his individual training programme in the gym, as he works his way back from one of the worst injuries of his career.

Jurgen Klopp had already cast doubt over Salah’s involvement against Burnley when ruling the No. 11 out of the previous clashes with Chelsea and Arsenal.

The manager will likely give an update on Salah, along with Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring), Thiago (muscle) and Conor Bradley (bereavement) in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

He could bring news on Gomez, too, with the versatile defender not spotted in training on Thursday – though his absence may have been unrelated.

Joel Matip (ACL), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Ben Doak (MCL) also remain out with long-term issues.

With a number of defenders and midfielders in particular ruled out, Klopp had a large contingent of youngsters in his squad at the AXA Training Centre.

That included regulars Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Kaide Gordon, as well as Lewis Koumas, Jayden Danns, Calum Scanlon, Trey Nyoni and goalkeeper Kornel Misciur.

Wataru Endo was back with his team-mates after his return from the Asian Cup, with the Japan captain likely in contention to start at the weekend.

Beyond question marks over Gomez, there appear to be no new injuries aside from that of Thiago, who is sidelined with a muscle problem picked up in his comeback cameo against Arsenal.

Ibrahima Konate is unavailable for the Burnley clash due to suspension.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Thursday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Misciur

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate*, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Scanlon

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, McConnell, Clark, Nyoni

Forwards: Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Gordon, Koumas, Danns

* Suspended

Not pictured: Salah, Thiago, Szoboszlai, Gomez, Bradley, Matip, Bajcetic, Doak