Mohamed Salah was left out of the League Cup-winning squad on Sunday after a setback from his return from a hamstring injury, but a commercial obligation may have just delivered a promising update.

Liverpool’s No. 11 has been sidelined for the last two matches following on from his brief return from a hamstring injury at Brentford, with fatigue in the muscle noted and no risks taken.

The 31-year-old joined in on the celebrations at Wembley, and on Monday he was spotted filming a commercial in Liverpool, which required him to break out into a jog.

Why are so many people telling me this wasn’t today when I was stood there watching him on Kent Street today with my own eyes ? https://t.co/gVCouaJPCa — Paul Senior ? (@PaulSenior1) February 26, 2024

While on any ordinary day this would not be considered a big deal, that he has been given permission to fulfil the running obligations of the commercial suggests all is well on the comeback front.

Liverpool wouldn’t be taking any risks by allowing him to run, for multiple takes, if he had not already been given the green light to resume normal duties at the training ground.

Salah’s return to action has been categorised as a ‘day by day’ process, but there will be growing optimism he could play a role against Southampton in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

If Liverpool want to be risk averse, though, the trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday may be the preferred return date, with his minutes still likely to be managed where possible.

Jurgen Klopp has to field another team just three days after the final and it is bound to be a mix of youth and experience, with planned half-time substitutes not out of the realm of possibility.

The schedule is hectic, but with Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez also on the cusp of a return, the Reds appear to be nearing a timely, and needed, fitness boost.

We’ll just have to cross our fingers that we receive positive news on Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo – who both left Wembley on crutches – when Klopp speaks to the press on Tuesday afternoon.