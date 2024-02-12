A new week for Liverpool FC starts with a manager candidate being discussed, links to a sporting director and talk of ‘enjoying the ride’ the ride ahead.

Spurs confident over Ange

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been briefly mentioned as a possible candidate to take over from Klopp in the summer, but there hasn’t yet been any serious chat from a Liverpool perspective.

However, The Telegraph‘s Matt Law has reported that Spurs “hold no fears” over Postecoglou’s future as they’re “confident” he would not join Liverpool or “any other rival club.”

The 58-year-old has not hidden the fact that he grew up a “massive” Red, going as far to say his coaching philosophy was “influenced” by Liverpool in the ’70s – not a bad era to watch and learn from!

Tottenham might not have anything to worry about anyways when it comes to an approach with Xabi Alonso still the “overwhelming favourite” to take over at Anfield.

3 things today: Do we need to be concerned?

A rival sporting director is “liked by” Liverpool as they look to fill the vacant role, but a move looks very unlikely due to his existing contract – read why here

Do we need to be concerned about Diogo Jota? The forward looked to be in a bit of discomfort after the win over Burnley – let’s just hope it was just a ‘typical’ knock

Virgil van Dijk is ready to “enjoy the ride” that is the title race – just please don’t give us too many heart palpitations, captain!

What have the Reds been up to?

With a week between games, they players have been able to enjoy some time off and Ibrahima Konate jetted back to Paris and caught a basketball game, while Alexis Mac Allister headed for London.

And Mohamed Salah was, of course, in the gym at Kirkby – where else would he be?!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Xabi Alonso is a “very popular” choice among Barcelona’s board as they look to replace Xavi this summer – his dad played for the club but his allegiances have been elsewhere (Sport)

Liverpool and Chelsea meet in the Carabao Cup final in less than two weeks, and the Blues have now lost a key centre-back to injury for the clash

Referee Anthony Taylor has been accused of inconsistency by Mark Clattenburg after denying an ex-Red a ‘Jota penalty’ – consistency seems to be a lofty goal!

Something for you to watch…

Liverpool’s loans haven’t all been successful so far this season, but Sepp van den Berg is certainly impressing during his time at Klopp’s ex-club Mainz.

The centre-back is currently in the midst of a fight to move out of the relegation zone, and This Is Anfield got some insight into his loan from Bundesliga commentator Dan O’Hagan.

Enjoy!

Reel of the day and match of the night

Darwin Nunez really nailed his knee slide against Burnley, didn’t he? Just look at how smooth is was…

There’s some Monday night football for you to enjoy, it’s a bottom-half of the table clash as 11th-placed Chelsea make the short journey to face 15th-placed Crystal Palace (kick off at 8pm UK).

Could you be more entertained…