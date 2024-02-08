Premier League chief Tony Scholes has explained a host of changes planned for the use of VAR, with 20 errors already this season – and four against Liverpool.

Though it is accepted that “too many checks” are “taking too long,” and that 20 errors have already occurred this season, the Premier League are happy with the use of VAR.

According to ESPN, Liverpool are the worst affected by those errors, with four of the total 20, putting them ahead of Brighton (three), Wolves (three) and Arsenal (two).

Eight other clubs have been impacted by one error, meaning nine are yet to feel the effects of what is widely viewed as substandard officiating in this season’s Premier League.

The league’s chief football officer, Scholes, has argued that the level of refereeing is “at least as good [or] better than it’s ever been.”

“It’s critical that the match officials keep up with the quality and the advancement of the players and the coaches,” Scholes agreed.

“Further improvement is always required.

“I know myself from my club background that one mistake can be incredibly costly to a club and can be incredibly costly to individuals.

“It’s important that all of us at the league and in the refereeing organisation stay mindful of that and of the need to keep developing, keep improving so that we are in a world where no factual mistakes at all are made and subjective mistakes are minimised.”

The Premier League are planning a series of changes to improve the experience, including for fans in the stadium, which will see the appointment of specialist VARs.

Referees will soon be required to at least announce VAR decisions to those in attendance, which is a marked improvement on the confusion of following from afar and via big screens displaying vague messages.

Tests are also ongoing for the implementation of semi-automated offside calls, with clubs likely to vote on whether it will be brought in during their spring meeting.

Scholes added: “Clearly everything in the world of VAR is not perfect.

“We’re aware of that and we know that we’ve got work to do. We’re doing too many checks, we’re taking too long in doing them as well.

“It’s to a degree understandable, given the level of scrutiny these guys are under.

“But the reviews are taking too long and it’s affecting the flow of the game, and we’re extremely aware of that and the need to improve that speed whilst always maintaining the accuracy.”