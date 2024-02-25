Liverpool sealed one of their most memorable final wins in their history, beating Chelsea 1-0 to win the Carabao Cup, and supporters couldn’t have been prouder.

The Reds clinched their first trophy of the season in unbelievable fashion, ending up playing with three teenagers during extra-time.

Virgil van Dijk‘s late header with penalties looming got Jurgen Klopp‘s men over the finish line, in what was a heroic performance by the Liverpool captain.

These fans couldn’t hide their delight after the final whistle.

I don't think you will get a better example of the legacy Jurgen Klopp will leave than today. The character and quality he has instilled in the first team runs all the way through to the youth setup, too. A victory for and earned by the entire club. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) February 25, 2024

I've genuinely never been prouder of a Liverpool team than I am right now. 7 starters out. 8 academy graduates in the match day squad. 9 if you include Elliott. 6 lads aged 20 and under playing significant parts. Absolutely incredible. This is Klopp's legacy. The future. — Nostalgia Merchant (@HendrickD82) February 25, 2024

I think this is the most proud I have ever been of a Liverpool performance. Absolutely unbelievable achievement. This will rank right up there among the greatest moments of Klopp’s reign. Heroic doesn’t even do it justice. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) February 25, 2024

Give Wataru Endo the freedom of the city. — Sam Millne (@sam_millne) February 25, 2024

“Look at that team! I’m speechless really. Kids really?! Against those billions.” – Yasmin in This Is Anfield’s comments.

Never write off this team, ever! — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) February 25, 2024

You can buy players but you can’t buy a team or a culture. Genuinely one of Klopp’s best wins, even with everything else he has achieved. I honestly can’t believe they did it with the team they had out by the end. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) February 25, 2024

That’s one of the greatest cup wins ever. Everything that could go against us went against us. And we dug in and did that.

Terrifyingly sublime. — Ian Salmon (@IanRSalmon) February 25, 2024

Absolutely incredible. Maybe the most satisfying trophy Liverpool have ever won. Every obstacle thrown at them and they've navigated them all, showing huge character, personified by Kelleher, Van Dijk, Diaz and Elliott, to name just four of eleven — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) February 25, 2024

“THIS TEAM NEVER STOPS FIGHTING! JURGEN KNOWS EXACTLY HOW TO GET THE BEST OUT OF HIS PLAYERS!

WE WERE UP AGAINST CHELSEA, THE REF, VAR AND PGMOL.” – TheMainMan in This Is Anfield’s comments.

You don’t get games like this without Jürgen Klopp. Relish this. Liverpool young boys. Football miracles on a weekly basis. We see things you’ll never see. So heart-wrenchingly proud of these boys. Every bit of what they deserve. MOTM to every one of them. — Mari Murphy (@MariCLMurphy) February 25, 2024

Wow. One of the greatest moments of the Jurgen Klopp era and hands down one of the top two or three wins. Made by the belief that's personified this entire era. — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) February 25, 2024

Utterly unbelievable Overflowing with pride for that LFC side What a group. What belief — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) February 25, 2024

I love this club so much! So proud of these players, our fans! There’s nothing like us anywhere else in the world! #UpTheReds! #LFC ????? — Karl (@KarlThyer) February 25, 2024

It may ‘only’ be the Carabao Cup, but this victory stands as one of the most meaningful not only of Klopp’s reign, but arguably in the history of the club.

With so many injuries, needing so many inexperienced players and against a squad that took over £1 billion to assemble, it was a performance that should stand the test of time.

Supporters are rightly proud of the team for getting over the line in what will hopefully be the first of three finals in Klopp’s last season in charge.

Up the Reds. That trophy cabinet gets bigger by the season – a record 10 League Cups!