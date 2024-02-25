★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the winning goal in extra time during the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

“This is Klopp’s legacy” – Fans have “never been prouder” after Liverpool win League Cup

Liverpool sealed one of their most memorable final wins in their history, beating Chelsea 1-0 to win the Carabao Cup, and supporters couldn’t have been prouder.

The Reds clinched their first trophy of the season in unbelievable fashion, ending up playing with three teenagers during extra-time.

Virgil van Dijk‘s late header with penalties looming got Jurgen Klopp‘s men over the finish line, in what was a heroic performance by the Liverpool captain.

These fans couldn’t hide their delight after the final whistle.

“Look at that team! I’m speechless really. Kids really?! Against those billions.”

– Yasmin in This Is Anfield’s comments.

“THIS TEAM NEVER STOPS FIGHTING! JURGEN KNOWS EXACTLY HOW TO GET THE BEST OUT OF HIS PLAYERS!
WE WERE UP AGAINST CHELSEA, THE REF, VAR AND PGMOL.”

– TheMainMan in This Is Anfield’s comments.

It may ‘only’ be the Carabao Cup, but this victory stands as one of the most meaningful not only of Klopp’s reign, but arguably in the history of the club.

With so many injuries, needing so many inexperienced players and against a squad that took over £1 billion to assemble, it was a performance that should stand the test of time.

Supporters are rightly proud of the team for getting over the line in what will hopefully be the first of three finals in Klopp’s last season in charge.

Up the Reds. That trophy cabinet gets bigger by the season – a record 10 League Cups!

