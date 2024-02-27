After footage of Darwin Nunez bounding onto the pitch to celebrate Virgil van Dijk‘s League Cup-winning goal went viral, the Uruguayan has reacted to it, himself.

Inside Wembley, few of a Liverpool persuasion could contain their emotions when the captain scored his late header to effectively win the cup for the Reds.

That included Nunez, who was missing the match through injury.

In the moment, he could be seen knocking aside anyone in his path, bounding down the stairs and leaping over the advertising hoardings to celebrate at the side of the pitch.

A television camera caught it all, and the video has gone viral with so much going on in such short space of time.

Told you I would jump if we scored ????? What a game! ?pic.twitter.com/Cv1ysNywVF — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) February 26, 2024

On X, Nunez posted the video with the caption: “Told you I would jump if we scored. What a game!”

Despite also being out injured, Dominik Szoboszlai followed closely behind Nunez as they both stormed past Mo Salah, who seemingly disappeared amid the melee.

After the match, manager Jurgen Klopp joked: “Darwin and Dom are obviously not fit in the moment, that’s why they didn’t play, but the celebration looked at 100 percent let me say it like that.

“I’ll have to talk about that with the medical department!”

The fact they were both jumping around freely to celebrate is a good sign for supporters that they will be back in action soon.

Before the game, Szoboszlai even told Match4: “I would play, I told them, my plan is to return as soon as possible pain-free, but taking the risks involved.

“I would take the slightly bigger risk to play in the final… but [the medical staff] were more careful.

“And I’m also looking to the future: I’d rather play another 20 games than get injured again now.”

If either can play a part in Liverpool’s FA Cup game against Southampton on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest, it would be a huge boost.

Having the key trio back ahead of the visit of Manchester City to Anfield a week later would be a huge boost.