Liverpool managed an enjoyable 4-1 win against Brentford, but the post-match chat was dominated by injury news.

Here are six key points from the manager’s post-match press conference…

Curtis Jones‘ “little knock”

Jones was playing well when he went down having awkwardly badly on his ankle. He tried to play on but couldn’t and he could now miss upcoming games.

Klopp said: “Curtis got a little knock to the lower part above his ankle. We will see what that means but it’s what he felt – wasn’t 100 percent sure.

“That Curtis cannot play on tells you it must be something because he would’ve played on at all costs.”

And an update on Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez…

“Diogo looks probably the worse,” the boss said.

“I didn’t see it back but I heard the pictures didn’t look great as well, so we have to see there.

“Darwin, we took off because he feels ‘poco’, a little.”

It sounds like Nunez’s departure was precautionary, but we can’t see Jota playing any time soon – such a shame.

The attackers are on form

Asked about the fact all Liverpool’s five attackers scored and/or assisted against Brentford, Klopp was keen to spread the praise around.

“Mo played the first game for weeks, months. I think could have had a hat-trick,” the boss began.

“They all played good, they are really good players. Cody (Gakpo’s) goal was absolutely outstanding, really, so that’s all cool.

“We know, you can count as well the games coming up, so it would be a helpful if we had a bit more than one player for each position.”

Focus on Luton

Despite the Reds’ looming Wembley trip for the League Cup final next Sunday, Klopp insisted all eyes were on the match vs. Luton on Wednesday.

He said: “We cannot think about it. They deserve and will get all our attention and respect, and after that we will see how we can play the next game.”

A word on the youngsters

Asked if he was proud of Bradley after his return following the sad death of his father, Klopp replied: “I am.

“I am over the moon about him. Very special, but he was special before that week. Played an exceptional game.”

Due to Alisson‘s injury, Kelleher was another academy graduate who played against Brentford, and Klopp admitted it wasn’t in his original plans to play him.

“He was outstanding and this year we gave him more games than he had previously because we need him and it’s well deserved.”

What did Klopp say to Ivan Toney?

The Brentford striker is a Liverpool supporter, and he scored against his boyhood club on Saturday.

After the game, he shared a moment with Klopp in which Toney ‘wished Klopp good luck for his time after Liverpool’.

Klopp also admitted lots of players had shared similar good wishes, but the German said: “Nobody has to worry, I will find something, a place to watch the Premier League.”

* Remember to subscribe to This Is Anfield on YouTube to watch every LFC press conference in full.