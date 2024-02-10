Liverpool are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing display away to Arsenal and keep their noses in front in the title race. Here’s how you can follow the action.

The Reds dropped their first points of 2024 at the Emirates, ensuring things are tighter than we’d have hoped at the top of the table.

Burnley are the visitors this weekend, with Vincent Kompany’s side currently languishing in 19th spot and seven points away from safety.

It is a big one at Anfield, as they all are from now on, in! This is how you can keep on top of the action wherever you are in the world.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 3pm (GMT) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, 2am (Sunday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Burnley is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Burnley is being shown live on NBC Sports and USA Network in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Burnley is being shown live on the fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

