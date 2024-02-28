With Lewis Koumas starting and Amara Nallo on the bench for Liverpool against Southampton, we thought it a good idea to clue you up on them.

Not that he has much choice, but Jurgen Klopp‘s faith in Liverpool’s youngsters has again been put on display as he starts six under-21s against Southampton in the FA Cup.

Eight (40%) of tonight’s Liverpool squad started for the U21s in a 3-1 win vs Stoke just over a fortnight ago. On that day, Koumas scored twice with Nallo netting the other.

We’ve provided a brief lowdown on who they are and what they can bring.

The lowdown on Koumas

Name: Lewis Koumas

Date of birth: September 19, 2005 (18 years old)

Nationality: Welsh

Position: Attacker

Signed for Liverpool: From Tranmere as an under-11 player

EFL Trophy apps: 4

After watching on from the bench for the League Cup final, Koumas has been handed his Liverpool debut by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The young forward has been impressing in the academy for a couple of years at under-18 level and has, this season, properly stepped up to the U21s.

He has already scored seven goals in his seven PL 2 games this campaign, and four in three FA Youth Cup games.

Due to playing against Southampton, he won’t be involved on Thursday night in the quarter-final of that competition against Leeds.

Known as a clinical finisher, Koumas frequently cuts inside off the left wing to score, but can play up front too – something Klopp likes in his attackers.

If the name sounds familiar, it is because his father, Jason Koumas, played 34 times for Wales and had two spells at Tranmere.

Lowdown on Nallo

Name: Amara Nallo

Date of birth: November 18, 2006 (17 years old)

Nationality: English

Position: Centre-back

Signed for Liverpool: September 2023 from West Ham

EFL Trophy apps: 3

Nallo only joined Liverpool last September, as a scholar from West Ham, but has impressed in his short time with the Reds.

He left an instant mark and his coaches and was quickly promoted to the under-21s. Nallo is mainly a left-sided centre-half but has played left-back too.

17 years old is a very young age for a centre-back to make his senior debut, but Nallo is blessed with a physique beyond his years and does have experience playing against senior sides in the EFL Trophy.

He started each of Liverpool’s last three EFL Trophy games, playing alongside fellow defender Carter Pinnington.

Those three games saw the Reds concede 11 goals, including a 4-0 loss at Bradford. However, those in attendance said that wasn’t a reflection of Nallo’s performance.

In the PL 2, this season he has played seven times, winning four of those matches.