Liverpool face Brentford in a league match for just the 16th time, having won seven of the 15 meetings so far – although the Reds have only won away to the Bees twice in their history and that was 86 years ago!

The Brentford hoodoo

Liverpool have not won in the league at Brentford since 1938.

On their last visit to Brentford Liverpool lost 3-1 in their first game of 2023. That game saw Liverpool make 3 changes at half-time for the 2nd time ever with Naby Keita, Andy Robertson and Joel Matip coming on for Harvey Elliott, Kostas Tsimikas and Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool have not won in the last 4 league visits, drawing 2 and losing 2.

They have both scored and conceded in all of their 7 previous league visits to Brentford.

London calling

Liverpool have won one of the 4 league visits to London so far this season. The victory came at Crystal Palace (2-1). They drew at Chelsea in their opening game and have lost at Tottenham and Arsenal.

Their only league defeats in the last 10 months have come in the capital – this season at Tottenham and Arsenal.

Another early kick off…

Liverpool are unbeaten in 4 games this season played at 12.30 p.m. They have won at Wolves and Crystal Palace and drawn at Manchester City, while defeating Everton at home.

Corresponding fixture

In this clash earlier this season Mo Salah scored his 200th goal in English club football and equalled the record of Alan Shearer (Blackburn), Les Ferdinand (Newcastle) and Thierry Henry (Arsenal) by scoring his club’s opening 6 home games of a league season.

He became the first Liverpool player in history to score in his club’s opening 6 home games of a league season.

Brentford’s recent struggles

The Bees have lost 7 of their last 9 league matches.

They have have won just 4 of their 12 home league games this season and have suffered defeat in 3 of their last 4 home league matches.

Their win at Wolves 7 days ago was the first time in 7 league matches that they had not conceded at least twice and was their first cleansheet in the last 15 games.

Brentford have lost 26 points from winning positions this season.

The Bees are 3rd bottom of the form table in the last 8 games, taking 6 points in that time.

Toney and Maupay in form

Since his return Ivan Toney has scored in 3 of his 4 appearances, while he has found the net in 4 of his last 5 home league games.

Neal Maupay has scored in 5 of Brentford’s 6 games played in 2024.

Referee

Michael Oliver (Northumberland) – his last Liverpool game was the goalless draw with Manchester United at Anfield back in December. Three of his last five Brentford games have come against Everton.

Goalscorers

Liverpool (league in brackets):

Salah 18 (14), Jota 14 (9), Nunez 12 (8), Gakpo 9 (3), Diaz 9 (5), Jones 5 (1), Szoboszlai 5 (3), Gravenberch 3 (0), Alexander-Arnold 2 (2), Endo 2 (1), van Dijk 2 (1), Bradley 1 (1),

Elliott 1 (1), Mac Allister 1 (1), Quansah 1 (0), Robertson 1 (1), own goals 6 (4).

Brentford (league in brackets):

Maupay 7 (5), Mbeumo 7 (7), Jensen 4 (3), Wissa 4 (4), Toney 3 (3), Collins 2 (1),

Lewis-Potter 2 (2), Mee 2 (2), Norgaard 2 (2), Baptiste 1 (1), Ghoddos 1 (1), Pinnock 1 (1),

Schade 1 (1), own goals 1 (1).