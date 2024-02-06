WIN! Chelsea vs. Liverpool – Carabao Cup Final tickets in Club Wembley

Liverpool return to Wembley on Sunday, 25th February looking to lift the League Cup for the 10th time — and you and a friend could be at this year’s Carabao Cup Final.

We’ve teamed up with Club Wembley to offer a pair of tickets to Chelsea vs. Liverpool to one lucky This Is Anfield reader.

Can the Reds secure silverware in Jurgen Klopp‘s final season with the club?

Club Wembley – your place in history guaranteed

Take the best seat in the house to watch history in the making. And you can say: I was there.

There are six Club Wembley membership types – there’s bound to be one for you. All have a range of benefits, with five nailed-on certainties:

The best seats in the house, access to exclusive food and drink options, invitations to a members-only events programme, travel options and priority arrival/late departure times. Come and join us. Then get ready for the unforgettable.

Membership includes the Carabao Cup Final, Emirates FA Cup Final and Semi-Finals, Community Shield and all England Men’s Senior Internationals at Wembley. As well as this, you’ll have first access to the best seats available for show-stopping concerts, the NFL and more.

Visit ClubWembley.com to find out more.

Enter the competition

The competition closes at 5pm GMT on Monday, 12th February. Good luck!