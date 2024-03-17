★ PREMIUM
17 Liverpool players on international duty – and the 13 not involved

A total of 17 players from Liverpool’s senior squad have been called up for international duty in March, but 13 miss out, primarily due to injuries.

The Reds signed off from domestic action in the most unwelcome of fashions, twice relinquishing a lead to bow out of the FA Cup at the hands of Man United.

It ensures the result cannot be put right until March 31, when Jurgen Klopp‘s side host Brighton on another big weekend in the Premier League.

It is a frustrating way for domestic action to come to a pause as players jet off to represent their nations, the majority of whom are only set to contest friendly encounters.

Andy Robertson is back in the Scotland squad for the first time since dislocating his shoulder in October and will face off against the Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo.

Cody Gakpo of Holland, Virgil van Dijk of Holland celebrate the 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group A match between the Netherlands and Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. ANP MAURICE VAN STONE Credit: ANP/Alamy Live News

Caoimhin Kelleher‘s form for Liverpool holds him in good stead to assume the No. 1 role for Ireland, while Conor Bradley is in line for his first Northern Ireland appearance since June of last year.

Liverpool have only one England representative and that’s Joe Gomez, who is back in Gareth Southgate’s squad after nearly four years on the periphery.

Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary) and Kostas Tsimikas (Greece) both have games in Europe, as too Ibrahima Konate, who had medical checks with France and seemingly has been given the all clear.

The centre-back missed the last three Liverpool games and while it is a good sign France have not sent him back, the club could’ve made attempts to play it smart to give him extra rest.

2M208Y7 Doha, Qatar, 13th December 2022. Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2022 match at Lusail Stadium, Doha. Picture credit should read: David Klein / Sportimage

And the hope is that is the case for Darwin Nunez after being left out of Uruguay’s squad as a result of a hamstring issue picked up after 120 minutes against Man United.

Alexis Mac Allister, meanwhile, will travel to the United States to represent Argentina, but Luis Diaz (Colombia) will be closer to home in Europe.

All the abovementioned players aside from Tsimikas will be involved in friendlies, but Wataru Endo is involved in World Cup qualifiers and will travel the furthest to play North Korea both at home and away.

Klopp has nine players involved at England youth level, including Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah, Bobby Clark and Jayden Danns.

Thankfully, Egypt allowed common sense to prevail by allowing Mohamed Salah to stay on Merseyside and rest, but the majority of first-team players not on duty is due to injury.

Klopp did also hint at minor issues for Diaz and Gakpo after the defeat at Man United, but currently the pair are to report for international duty as normal.

Liverpool’s March internationals

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 21, 2023: England's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the second goal during the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group F game between England and Northern Ireland at Goodison Park. (Photo by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

Senior players: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Clark, Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz, Danns, Koumas

Youth and loanees: Jaros, Nallo, Beck, Chambers, Miles, Morton, Kelly, Nyoni, Gordon

Left out: Adrian, Gravenberch, McConnell, Salah

Injured: Alisson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Jones, Bajcetic, Thiago, Jota, Doak, Nunez

