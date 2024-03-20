A unique new mural is coming to Anfield – an ode to ‘God’

Just a stone’s throw away from Anfield, another beautiful mural is being added to the impressive catalogue, and this one pays tribute to a ‘God’.

The Liverpool-themed murals close to Anfield and across the city are eye-catching, to say the least, with local heroes and triumphant moments rightly celebrated.

The artistic ability on show never ceases to amaze, but the best one yet could well be fully unveiled later this week, with Robbie Fowler the latest to be immortalised.

It has been produced by local artists MurWalls, who have also painted tributes to the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Steven Gerrard, John Barnes and Ray Clemence, among others.

Located on the corner of Coningsby Road and Anfield Road, the mural is only a short walk away from the stadium and is a brilliant play on Fowler’s nickname, ‘God’.

Resembling church windows, the artwork, which is still not fully complete, is striking and incredibly detailed – painstaking detail has gone into every spray of paint.

It will also have a unique feature that has not yet been done before, and all will be revealed when the mural is officially unveiled on Friday.

It is an incredible ode to Fowler, who played 369 times for the Reds across two different spells, winning five trophies and giving fans memories that will last a lifetime.

Fowler is the club’s seventh-highest goalscorer of all-time with 183 goals, and you can be rest assured his mural will be well frequented by supporters each and every matchday.

This Is Anfield will have more from the unveiling later this week, so stay tuned.