Alexis Mac Allister has given his verdict on the decision not to award Liverpool a second penalty in their 1-1 draw with Man City, after a high boot to his chest.

At the end of a dramatic clash between Liverpool and Man City – for the final time in the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp – there was a huge penalty shout.

Referee Michael Oliver was adamant that, despite Jeremy Doku’s high boot colliding with Mac Allister’s chest, there was no foul – and VAR Stuart Attwell agreed.

This has led to much controversy in the fallout, and Mac Allister spoke to BBC Sport about the incident after full-time.

“Me? Just me? You think it’s just me?!” he said, when put to him that he would think it’s a penalty.

“I think it’s a clear penalty, I cannot say much more.

“I think the ref did a very good job throughout the game, but I think he made a mistake in the last decision.”

It is a frustrating decision given the two extra points would have kept Liverpool two clear of Arsenal at the top of the table.

As it stands, the two sides are now level on points with Arsenal top on goal difference, while Man City are now just a point behind in third.

Mac Allister had already equalised from the spot after Ederson fouled Darwin Nunez soon after half-time, converting his second penalty in four days after also doing so at Sparta Prague.

Asked about his record from the spot – which has seen him miss just one of 13 as a senior player – the Argentine insisted Mohamed Salah is still Liverpool’s No. 1.

“I missed one [for Brighton] against Wolves and we had two in the same game, I took the first one and missed, then took the second I think five minutes after and I scored,” he explained.

“It’s something that I really like but, as always, we have to respect Mo.

“He’s been taking them for a long time so, when he’s on the pitch, he’s the penalty taker.”

There has long been a debate over whether Salah – who has missed four of his last 11 for Liverpool – should be retained as first-choice penalty taker.

Mac Allister has made a convincing case to take over if that decision is made.