Liverpool’s injury list added an extra name thanks to international action, but Jurgen Klopp had positive news to share regarding Andy Robertson‘s setback as he offered a squad update.

The Scotland captain, again, was forced off the field representing his country but, thankfully, this issue is not nearly as serious as his dislocated shoulder.

Robertson is to miss Sunday’s clash against Brighton due to his knock to the ankle, but Klopp explained the prognosis is a promising one.

He told reporters on Friday: “Robbo we will take it day by day, we will see. He will not train today (Friday) but it’s not as bad [as first thought].

As for Curtis Jones, who has missed the last eight games with an ankle injury of his own, there is uncertainty over his availability for the weekend.

And although Ibrahima Konate was not spotted in Liverpool’s session on Thursday after playing 90 minutes with France on return from injury in midweek, Klopp insisted there is nothing to worry about.

Klopp said: “Curtis, not sure if he is available, but maybe training [today]. Ibou was an extra rest day, nothing else.”

The manager also confirmed all is well with Darwin Nunez after he missed international duty with a hamstring complaint, while other longer-term absentees are “not too far away.”

Klopp regarded the injury situation as “positive” with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Alisson all edging closer to joining team training.