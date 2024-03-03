Liverpool supporters are still recovering from the dramatic 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, but two fans have done their best to dissect the action.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men left it deep, deep into stoppage time to secure a priceless win on Saturday afternoon, with Darwin Nunez the hero.

Liverpool’s win has given them a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League, with supporters dreaming of glory in May.

After the match, Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) and Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) were on hand to discuss Liverpool’s victory, as they assessed a big day in the title race.

Just how significant did that one feel?

DAN: This was one of those results that could end up holding a similar significance to that win at Villa in 19/20.

After a fortnight of unbridled joy and remarkable highs, for a moment it felt as though this might’ve been one bridge, one marvel, too far and the game – possibly more – was slipping away.

So to win it in the circumstances and in the way that we did feels massive.

It epitomises Klopp’s Liverpool and makes us all (me) look foolish for even doubting us for a second.

HENRY: I agree with Dan, it was impossible not to think of that Villa game and wonder if we could look back on it in the same way come May.

I will openly admit that I had given this one up – I was even preparing a tweet to say that this was one game too many for a tired, injury-ravaged side.

It just didn’t feel like it was going to happen, especially when Forest had a corner of their own deep into stoppage time.

However, Liverpool just never give up (unlike me thankfully!) and the feeling of joy when Nunez scored sums up why we love this incredible game.

How did you assess the performance overall?

DAN: Performance-wise, I was pleased overall. I felt as though we controlled much of the game.

Virgil, Ibou and Kelleher were called upon to be at their best at times, but for the most part, we dominated and perhaps could’ve had a more comfortable afternoon with some more clinical play in the final third.

But where’s the fun in that?

HENRY: I thought it was a pretty poor game in truth, and I expected that in the hours leading up to kickoff.

My frustration at it being 0-0 arguably masked the fact that we dominated, as Dan correctly says, and I thought we were good in the second half.

That cutting edge and cohesion in the final third was lacking – I thought Gakpo was awful, but he has played a lot of football, in fairness.

We can’t be expecting masterclasses with all these injuries, as well as fatigue sets in, and it’s a case of getting key players back and allowing the squad to feel more refreshed.

How was it in the away end? Limbs?

DAN: Wow. That away end will go down in the history books as one of the very best.

I compared the result to Villa Park and the comparison rings true again – another I was fortunate to be in and amongst.

Following this club has always been a rollercoaster of emotions and it feels as though we go through them all more than ever under Klopp, often within the space of 99 minutes.

From thoughts of title race implications to that nearly moment in the dying embers, then the utter elation of Darwin’s winner, chaos ensued.

Plus some ‘shit Andy Carroll’ payback for good measure.

HENRY: All I can say is that I’m incredibly jealous I wasn’t there!

What an amazing team this is to support. We have to lap up every single of it before Klopp is gone (still can’t believe he’s leaving).

Who stood out for you for Liverpool?

HENRY: I thought Mac Allister was the one worthy of the most praise, and his assist has to be focused on.

The lack of panic he showed in that moment when so many would rush the cross and overhit it, summed up his poise and quality as a footballer.

He may look like a nice lad who wouldn’t hurt a fly, but there is a ruthless, killer mentality about him – winning the World Cup does a lot for your belief!

Van Dijk was faultless yet again – he should win PFA Player of the Year, but won’t – and Kelleher continues to do an amazing job.

Then there’s Nunez, who immediately added something when he came on and scored possibly his biggest Liverpool goal yet.

I love these lads.

DAN: Obviously, Darwin will take the majority of the plaudits because what a header.

But, for me, I agree with Henry that Mac Allister was the standout performer, not just for that sublime assist. He was everywhere all afternoon, offering defensive stability and quality in possession.

He is just outstanding and £35 million is looking more and more ridiculous every week.

A special mention for Kelleher again, as well as Jayden Danns when he came on. I thought he led the line like a seasoned pro.

Will Liverpool win the title from here?

DAN: You don’t make these easy! We definitely can win the title from here, and as mentioned, this definitely felt like a result that can be looked back on as ‘the moment’.

There are still loads of twists and turns to come, I imagine, with next weekend holding huge significance, but this is a side that doesn’t understand the meaning of lost cause.

Whatever happens, we have a special group on our hands who are capable of pulling off football miracles seemingly at will.

HENRY: I’m a football pessimist, so I keep telling myself that Liverpool aren’t going to win the lot this season.

That being said, if I were a rival fan right now, I would be saying that the footballing Gods are shining on us, with a legendary end to Klopp’s reign coming.

If I’m being completely hand-on-heart honest, I think Man City will edge us, with Kevin De Bruyne the difference-maker, but who can predict anything this season!

Writing this Liverpool side off would be foolish, and there is absolutely no reason why they can’t go all the way. Beat City at Anfield and I think that could be the clincher, but I do have my doubts because of the injuries.

With a fully fit squad, I’d be backing the Reds to clean up.