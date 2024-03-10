Jurgen Klopp assessed Liverpool’s performance as the “best we’ve ever played against City,” as he commended his side’s “massive heart” in Sunday’s 1-1 draw.

Here are four key points from Klopp’s post-match press conference…

That late penalty shout

The major talking point was the studs up challenge from Jeremy Doku in the 99th minute, which – somehow – did not result in a second Liverpool penalty.

Klopp said: “There’s always an explanation. I think everyone in this room would think, if he gives a penalty, it’s not a scandal. It’s not a red card, obviously, but it’s a clear foul. But nothing I say will change that.”

When pressed on the importance of the error to the title race, Klopp said: “Years ago, we had a situation with Vincent Kompany. Stopped Mo Salah on a counter attack, clear red card, we don’t get it. We end up not being champions by a point.

“If I say that now, people say, ‘Oh but there was this other situation, this and that’. And I say, ‘yeah’. But why are we always talking about other things and not just why did the guy in VAR not see it as a clear and obvious foul?

“What must you have for lunch if you think that’s not clear and obvious? For once, I’m not moaning. But I just mention it.”

Promising Konate update

The Reds’ performance also spoke volumes about the squad dealing with many injuries, with 11 out again.

Jurgen highlighted the importance of his absentees: “All the stories we created with the kids and everything, I love it. But we fight for the biggest prize in football.

“We play all three centre halves today, because there’s no Ibou. If one goes down, we have two centre halves for the next few games.”

The ability to change the game with substitutes also warranted a mention: “We’ve been lucky in moments [recently], late winners and stuff like this. But today, a few players back, we can change the way we used to – oh yeah, that’s cool.”

Asked specifically on Konate, Klopp had good news: “Ibou has a chance for United. A good chance.”

High quality performance

On the performance itself, the boss was delighted: “Second half, with the added time, that’s the best 53 minutes we have ever played against City.

“When we win before, it’s been counter attack, quick thinking, shots from distance. Today, the way we played through their midfield, that’s the best we’ve ever played against City.

“Luis Diaz against Walker, and Rodri, absolutely incredible. The boys really wanted it, massive heart.”

“Some of the best moments of my coaching career, to be honest. That we were able to do that.”

Liverpool “will go the distance”

The performance pleased Jurgen, not just for this match in isolation, but for the title prospects moving forward.

He said: “For us it’s important that after all the ways we found to get a result – fights, like Nottingham [Forest] – that we can play like that today, that’s the information we need.

“Ten games to go, so many teams are fighting, so much quality. The only thing I need at the moment is, ‘are we really in that race from a performance point of you?’. Today, I saw a team that’s in the right position.

“We played an exceptional football game and we will go the distance – let’s see what we get for it.”

* Remember to subscribe to This Is Anfield on YouTube to watch every LFC press conference in full.