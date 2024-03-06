Mo Salah and Caoimhin Kelleher were both present as Liverpool trained ahead of their trip to Sparta Prague in the Europa League

The Reds trained at their Kirkby base before they head out to the Czech capital later in the afternoon, where Jurgen Klopp hosts his press conference at 7pm (GMT).

It is the first time we have seen Salah on the turf since his 45 minutes at the Brentford Community Stadium on February 17, when he scored and provided an assist.

Before that, due to his hamstring injury sustained while at the Africa Cup of Nations, his most recent Reds appearance was on January 1, against Newcastle, in Liverpool’s 4-2 win at Anfield.

The only other new question to be asked ahead of this training session would be whether we would see Kelleher.

On Tuesday, an internet rumour suggested he was injured, however this has now been proven to be incorrect, as he was pictured training as usual on Wednesday.

Adrian was also with him. Despite not being included in the squad for the group stage, the veteran goalkeeper has trained with the ‘keepers this season before Europa League matches.

Earlier this week, Liverpool added Adrian to the Europa League squad for the second half of the season, so he can deputise for Kelleher, if Alisson is still injured.

Notable inclusions in the squad Amara Nallo, Mateusz Musialowski, Kaide Gordon, Lewis Koumas and Trey Nyoni – all five of which started the under 21s’ 2-0 loss vs. Aston Villa at the weekend.

Jayden Danns, however, wasn’t pictured in first team training.

The starting lineup for this game is difficult to predict but, with Man City to come on Sunday and a second leg to rectify a possible defeat, Klopp could field a team of relative inexperience.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Wednesday

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek, Kelly, Hewitson*

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas, Nallo

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Endo, Elliott, Clark, McConnell, Szoboszlai, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Gordon, Musialowski, Koumas

*On loan at Stalybridge Celtic