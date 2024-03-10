Liverpool are without Ibrahima Konate for their huge clash with Man City at Anfield, with Jarell Quansah instead given the nod for a Premier League title tie.

The Reds head into Sunday’s kickoff having seen Arsenal overtake them at the top of the Premier League, but victory over Man City would see them go two points clear again.

It will be a tough task, of course, particularly with a host of players still out due to injury.

Caoimhin Kelleher starts one of the biggest games of his career so far in the absence of Alisson, with the Irishman in excellent form of late.

Conor Bradley is given the nod at right-back with Joe Gomez replacing Andy Robertson at left-back, while Quansah partners Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.

This comes with Konate unable to feature having picked up an injury in midweek.

Summer signings Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister start together in midfield for the first time since December’s 2-0 win at Sheffield United.

And with Mohamed Salah only deemed fit enough for the bench, Harvey Elliott makes a sixth consecutive start, alongside Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez in attack.

The bench also features 17-year-old centre-back Amara Nallo, who joins youngsters James McConnell, Bobby Clark and Lewis Koumas, though Jayden Danns misses out again.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Elliott, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian, Nallo, Robertson, Tsimikas, McConnell, Clark, Salah, Gakpo, Koumas

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Alvarez; Haaland

Substitutes: Ortega, Dias, Gvardiol, Gomez, Lewis, Kovacic, Nunes, Doku, Bobb