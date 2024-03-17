Jurgen Klopp has made three changes as Liverpool take on Man United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, with Joe Gomez shifting over to right-back.

After a dominant 6-1 win over Sparta Prague saw the Reds seal progress in the Europa League, Sunday brings the chance to book a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Klopp has largely stuck with the same side from three days previous, with three alterations at Old Trafford.

Caoimhin Kelleher is an automatic pick in goal with Alisson sidelined, but there is one change to the back four in front of him.

With Virgil van Dijk returning as captain alongside Jarell Quansah, Gomez takes over from Conor Bradley at right-back as Andy Robertson keeps his place.

Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai are joined again by Alexis Mac Allister, who replaces Bobby Clark.

And the expected front three of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are now confirmed as starters.

Ryan Gravenberch is back on the bench after missing the last five games with an ankle injury, while Rasmus Hojlund returns to start for Man United.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian, Tsimikas, Bradley, McConnell, Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark, Danns, Gakpo

Man United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Substitutes: Heaton, Kambwala, Maguire, Amrabat, Mount, Eriksen, Amad, Antony, Forson

