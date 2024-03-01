★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Date and kickoff confirmed for Man United vs. Liverpool in FA Cup quarter-final

The date and time for Liverpool’s FA Cup quarter-final tie against Man United has now been confirmed, with another Sunday kick-off moved to an earlier slot.

The Reds will meet United in the last eight of the competition after safely navigating their clash against Southampton, reaching this stage of the FA Cup for only the second time under Jurgen Klopp.

The first time they went on to lift the trophy, so we wouldn’t mind the same outcome again in the German’s final campaign!

United are the next hurdle, though, and will host the FA Cup clash, with the tie taking place on Sunday, March 17, with kickoff moved to the earlier time of 3.30pm (GMT) due to police requests.

The fixture will be shown live on ITV and will be the final game before the squad jet off to represent their nations for the first international break of 2024.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 17, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez heads towards goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. The game ended in a goal-less draw. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The trip to Old Trafford will follow the second leg Europa League tie against Sparta Prague at Anfield just days earlier, and the hope will be that the injury list is a lot shorter by then.

It is the first of two games against United in quick succession, with Liverpool making a league visit on April 7, with that match also moved to a 3.30pm start.

Klopp last faced United in the FA Cup in 2021, falling to a 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford – though no one was there to watch it, so did it really happen?

As a result of Liverpool’s appearance in the quarter-final, the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park has been postponed and is likely to be rearranged for a midweek in late April.

Liverpool’s March Fixtures

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, captain Virgil van Dijk and manager Jürgen Klopp line-up with mascots before the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra-time. (Photo by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024