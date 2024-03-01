The date and time for Liverpool’s FA Cup quarter-final tie against Man United has now been confirmed, with another Sunday kick-off moved to an earlier slot.

The Reds will meet United in the last eight of the competition after safely navigating their clash against Southampton, reaching this stage of the FA Cup for only the second time under Jurgen Klopp.

The first time they went on to lift the trophy, so we wouldn’t mind the same outcome again in the German’s final campaign!

United are the next hurdle, though, and will host the FA Cup clash, with the tie taking place on Sunday, March 17, with kickoff moved to the earlier time of 3.30pm (GMT) due to police requests.

The fixture will be shown live on ITV and will be the final game before the squad jet off to represent their nations for the first international break of 2024.

The trip to Old Trafford will follow the second leg Europa League tie against Sparta Prague at Anfield just days earlier, and the hope will be that the injury list is a lot shorter by then.

It is the first of two games against United in quick succession, with Liverpool making a league visit on April 7, with that match also moved to a 3.30pm start.

Klopp last faced United in the FA Cup in 2021, falling to a 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford – though no one was there to watch it, so did it really happen?

As a result of Liverpool’s appearance in the quarter-final, the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park has been postponed and is likely to be rearranged for a midweek in late April.

Liverpool’s March Fixtures