The return of Michael Edwards to Liverpool has dominated Tuesday’s news, but the Reds are also in the hunt to sign a defender.

Liverpool eyeing new centre-back

Away from the Edwards appointment, Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Willian Pacho in the summer.

That’s according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who reports that Arsenal are providing competition for the 22-year-old.

?? News #Pacho: The 22 y/o central defender from Eintracht Frankfurt is on the shortlist of @Arsenal and @LFC! ?? Eintracht bosses informed about it ?? Eintracht demand around €60m in summer – as first via @lukdombro. Contract is valid until 2028. Top player and one to… pic.twitter.com/JX4NBUDfgq — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 11, 2024

Pacho could be seen as an ideal Joel Matip replacement in Liverpool’s squad, ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The Ecuadorian is one of a number of centre-backs the club are considering ahead of the transfer window, including Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Ko Itakura.

Rafa Benitez sacked

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez has been sacked as manager of Celta Vigo, following their 4-0 defeat to Real Madrid on Sunday.

He won just five out of 28 matches in LaLiga this season and will now be on the lookout for a new job, although his stock certainly isn’t as high as it once was.

As much as we love you, Rafa, this one may have been coming!

Man United referee confirmed

John Brooks will referee Liverpool’s FA Cup quarter-final clash at Man United this weekend, with Tim Robinson on VAR.

This will be Brooks’ fourth Reds game of the season, the first of which saw him harshly send off Virgil van Dijk in the 2-1 win at Newcastle.

He also oversaw the 2-1 triumph at Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup fourth round and the 2-0 victory away to Arsenal in the FA Cup third round.

Don’t allow the Old Trafford crowd to cloud your decision-making on Sunday please, John!

5 other things: Edwards returns, Hughes “agreement”, no Van Dijk injury!

Michael Edwards has returned to Liverpool as FSG’s new CEO of Football! What an appointment that is – one that will hopefully ease the blow of losing Klopp

Outgoing Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes is now expected to join Liverpool as sporting director – he helped sign Dominic Solanke from the Reds in 2019

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has played down reports of talks between Xabi Alonso and the club – he’s surely Liverpool bound, right?

Micah Richards admits he’s in awe of the Anfield atmosphere – just another ex-professional talking sense, but we’ll listen to tribal rival fans instead!

Virgil van Dijk was not among the Liverpool players spotted in training on Tuesday – but there is no injury for the captain, according to Sky Sports’ Vinny O’Connor!

Latest chat from elsewhere

Tom Lockyer will attend Luton‘s clash with Bournemouth to thank the medics who saved his life when he collapsed during the fixture in December, which promises to be an emotional occasion (BBC Sport)

Kyle Walker has praised referee Michael Oliver for not “crumbling” against Liverpool – why have Sky Sports done this interview with him? What nonsense!

Mason Mount has returned to training for Man United after four months out – who else forgot the former Liverpool transfer target existed? (MUFC)

Video of the day and match of the night

Liverpool have unveiled a new plaque at Anfield dedicated to the Boot Room, and This Is Anfield spoke to legendary former Reds captain Phil Thompson at the event:

Match of the night is Arsenal vs. Porto, with the Gunners trailing 1-0 from the first leg of their Champions League clash.

While it would be amusing to see the Gunners crash out, we should be looking at the bigger picture and wanting them to have more than just the Premier League to focus on.