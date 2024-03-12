Despite reports in Germany claiming Bayern Munich had held early talks with Xabi Alonso, the club have now denied contact with Liverpool’s manager target.

With both Bayern and Liverpool making Alonso their primary candidate to take over at the end of the season, Bayern appear to have lobbied the German press of late.

That included a claim from Sky Germany‘s Florian Plettenberg that the Munich club had held preliminary talks with Alonso and “have the information that, if he changes, he will go to Bayern and not Liverpool.”

Widely disputed, this has now been denied by Bayern themselves, with sporting director Max Eberl insisting no talks have taken place.

“We haven’t spoken to anyone yet,” Eberl told Sky Germany.

“It will always be respectful because one or two candidates have another club, so it’s not that easy.”

There is an obvious indication that Alonso – like another rumoured candidate, Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton – is on the list of options for Bayern.

But suggestions that Bayern are advancing with their pursuit of Alonso may be premature, with Eberl suggesting that the club’s hierarchy are still conducting their due diligence.

That includes any potential buyout for their next manager’s club, with it reported that Leverkusen would require £21 million – though a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ is in place to allow for his exit.

“It’s not my place to talk about other coaches. We have to keep to our jobs and find out who is the right one,” Eberl continued.

“Then we have to see what it can cost and whether we can afford it. There are many facets that play a role when looking for a coach.”

With Liverpool set to announce the return of Michael Edwards in a wider role in charge of all football operations, and sporting director Richard Hughes to follow, they are in a strong position to push for Jurgen Klopp‘s successor.

Alonso is the front-runner for the position, but Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim is a convincing alternative if the former No. 14 declines.

The weekend saw Bayer Leverkusen earn a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg – three days after a last-minute comeback to draw 2-2 with Qarabag – to maintain their lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern had thrashed Mainz 8-1 the day before, but it meant little as Alonso’s side kept 10 points clear with nine games left.

This campaign has made Alonso the most sought-after young coach in Europe, and with Liverpool and Bayern among the clubs whose managers are moving on, there is a tussle ahead.