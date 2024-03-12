Michael Edwards AGREES return to Liverpool FC as ‘head of football’

Former sporting director Michael Edwards has agreed a return to Liverpool FC as the club’s head of football operations.

The news, which broke on Tuesday morning after reports over the weekend indicated that a deal was close, was confirmed by Merseyside reporters such as the Times‘ Paul Joyce.

Edwards’ return is a major coup for owners Fenway Sports Group, who have persuaded the 44-year-old to return to Anfield two years after he left the club.

While serving as sporting director, Edwards was vital in the transformation of the club, overseeing signings such as Mohamed Salah, Alisson, Fabinho, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk.

He also negotiated impressive fees for outgoing players, most notably the £142 million sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

Now, his return will see a new sporting director work below him, with Richard Hughes set to join the club from Bournemouth.

Hughes has held his position as technical director at Bournemouth for the most part of a decade, but announced his imminent departure earlier in March.

Edwards has turned down approaches from Man United and Chelsea since he left Liverpool in summer 2022, with the general consensus that his departure was in part due to more power being given to manager Jurgen Klopp regarding transfers and contracts.

With Klopp to depart the club in three months’ time, Edwards will now oversee the appointment of the German’s successor, with Xabi Alonso viewed as the leading candidate.

For supporters, a triumvirate of Edwards, Hughes and Alonso does appear to be a very astute base from which Liverpool can launch a new era post-Klopp.

Explains Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph: “Luring Edwards back to Liverpool is a coup for FSG, and ends a prolonged period of negotiation led by John W. Henry and Michael Gordon.

“Gordon, another vital component moving forward who remains in charge of club strategy, was determined to bring Edwards back and considered it of paramount importance given the huge void that will be left by Klopp.”

FSG are said to have held several meetings with Edwards in order to persuade him to return to Anfield and they deserve credit for ensuring such a move has materialised.

Edwards is likely to take on some of the duties of current chief executive Billy Hogan and FSG president Mike Gordon, both of whom have recently indicated their roles within FSG’s wider organisation are set to change.

Another primary objective for Edwards in the early months upon his return will be to agree contract extensions for Salah, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the trio’s current deals expiring in summer 2025.