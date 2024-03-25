Another former player’s son is moving up the ranks at Liverpool’s academy, with Prince Kobe Cisse, son of Djibril, making his debut for the under-18s during the international break.

The Reds are not short on second-generation talent at the club, with the likes of Jayden Danns, son of Neil, and Lewis Koumas, son of Jason, both recently getting their first taste of senior football.

It is far from uncommon for current and ex-players to have their children in the academy ranks, and that includes ex-Red Djibril Cisse, who was starring in his own right for the Legends on Saturday.

But the night before, his son, Prince, made his debut for Liverpool’s U18s in a friendly against ISI Academy, a match the young Reds won 3-1.

At just 15, Prince was playing well above his age level, and he will be another to keep an eye on as an up-and-coming forward at academy level.

With a host of players involved at international youth level this month, the door of opportunity opened for young Cisse, who has previously been capped at U16 level for Wales.

He will turn 16 in the summer and was again involved at the academy over the weekend, playing in a 2-1 friendly win over Rangers, presumably back with the U16s.

Djibril Cisse has three sons, and all have followed his footsteps into the world of football, though Prince is the only one currently at Liverpool.

They all watched on as the 42-year-old scored at Anfield once again, this time as part of the Liverpool Legends squad that mounted a 4-2 comeback win over Ajax on Saturday.

Cisse spent three years on the books at Anfield, making 79 appearances across two seasons, with 24 goals and five assists, before continuing his career with the likes of Marseille, Panathinaikos and QPR.