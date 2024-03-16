★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's Wataru Endo during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
‘I hear that’s what they’re saying’ – Wataru Endo embracing Liverpool bargain tag

Wataru Endo nearly saw his chance to play for Liverpool slip through his fingers having watched the pursuit of Moises Caicedo, but he’s since proven to be one hell of a bargain.

Liverpool showed their cards late in the race for Caicedo, tabling a club record £110 million bid that was accepted by Brighton, only for the midfielder to choose Chelsea.

Among many supporters, he was the number one midfield choice last summer, and thus the switch from the 22-year-old to a relatively unknown player over 30 in Germany felt underwhelming.

For £16 million, though, Jurgen Klopp landed a player who is now proving key in the Reds’ pursuit of four honours this season after an initial settling-in period.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Liverpool's Wataru Endo celebrates after scoring the third goal to equalise and level the score at 3-3 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. Liverpol won 4-3. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

At 31, he is not the typical Liverpool signing, Endo himself acknowledges as much, and it is an opportunity he has long been waiting for.

In an interview with his former Japan team-mate, Tomoaki Makino, on the Japanese streaming service Abema, Endo speaks openly about Liverpool’s pursuit of Caicedo and his bargain fee.

“If I was to get a chance [to play in England], I was thinking it would be Liverpool because of the players that left,” Endo said.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, the whole midfield. I thought [Moises] Caicedo would sign [for Liverpool]. I was watching the news and it seemed like a deal was close, so I thought I would miss out, then he signed for Chelsea.

2PAW3CP Moises Caicedo #25 of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match Leeds United vs Brighton and Hove Albion at Elland Road, Leeds, United Kingdom, 11th March 2023 (Photo by Flynn Duggan/News Images)

“The fee was a fraction [of Caicedo’s price]. I hear that’s what people are saying now (that Endo is a bargain), right?

“I think that was the only chance I would get an opportunity, in a situation like this.

“Everyone wants to sign young players, not all big clubs are going to make offers like this but, of course, not every club can sign their ideal target.

“So in the end they will want to sign a player with experience, someone who can be immediately effective.

“I feel like I’ve been waiting for this chance my whole life.”

Endo, you are the best kind of bargain, and we certainly know who got the best value between Liverpool and Chelsea from their summer transfer deals!

