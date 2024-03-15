Liverpool are facing good and bad news on the injury front ahead of the trip to Man United in the FA Cup, with Ibrahima Konate still considered unlikely.

Last week, Klopp suggested that Konate could be available for the FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford, with the Frenchman then spotted in light training on Tuesday.

But after the 6-1 win over Sparta Prague on Thursday night which saw Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk share minutes, the manager provided a less optimistic view.

“Ibou didn’t train today,” he told reporters on Friday.

“We have to see if he can train tomorrow (Saturday), but it will be a tight, tight race, which we probably lose. But we don’t know.”

The likelihood is that Konate will not be involved on Sunday, then, with the hope being that common sense prevails and he is also withdrawn from the France squad.

Klopp did confirm, at least, that Ryan Gravenberch is fit and will be in the squad against Man United.

“Ryan trained today again, so he’s ready as well,” he explained, with Gravenberch already having been involved in pre-Sparta training.

There was positive news, too, on Bobby Clark, who was forced in the latter stages of the Europa League second leg but is “fine.”

“Bobby felt much better,” Klopp continued.

“That was uncomfortable, got a knock there, little swelling and that swelling led to the feeling it might be more serious, but it’s not. He’s fine. That’s it.”

With no new injuries to contend with, Klopp could field his strongest possible side in Manchester, though Liverpool are still without a number of key players.

Likely Liverpool XI vs Man United: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.