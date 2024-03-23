Fernando Torres returns to Anfield on Saturday for the Liverpool Legends match, and there is one former team-mate he is especially excited to see.

When Torres left for Chelsea on transfer deadline day, 2011, it wasn’t just the supporters’ hearts that he broke; he simultaneously ended an amazing on-field relationship with Steven Gerrard.

On Saturday, Torres returns to play at Anfield for the first time since the Gerrard vs. Carragher all-star friendly in 2015.

Nine years later, he is excited to reunite with Gerrard, telling the club’s official website: “When I saw that Stevie was coming I just texted him. It’s an extra motivation.

“To play with Stevie was special for me. He changed my game, he made me a better player. It was an absolute joy to play alongside him and I’ve missed playing with him every single day since we didn’t play together.”

Though the pair never won a trophy while playing together, they came close to lifting the 2008/09 Premier League and were the driving force behind multiple special European nights.

In total, Torres played 117 times with Gerrard and scored 14 goals that were set up by the captain. Torres himself assisted Gerrard on 10 occasions.

Whether the pair still possess their symbiotic energy, we will have to find out. Torres said: “Let’s see if we still have that connection.

“I’m sure we will. But I don’t know how many times I can run into the space right now! It’s up to him! He has this special pass, so I’ll try my best. To play with Stevie at Anfield is even more special.”

The Spaniard, of course, left Liverpool controversially when he signed for rivals Chelsea on the final day of the 2011 January transfer window.

As a much-loved figure on the Kop, it was crushing blow for fans, and many still haven’t forgiven the No. 9. However, in that 2015 charity appearance, Torres was welcomed back.

Torres’ former Liverpool team-mates who will also line up for the match against Ajax include Daniel Agger, Sami Hyypia, Dirk Kuyt and Martin Skrtel.