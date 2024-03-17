Jurgen Klopp can reach yet another milestone as Liverpool manager this weekend, as the Reds make the trip to Man United in the FA Cup.

Klopp’s men head to Old Trafford for a quarter-final clash on Sunday afternoon, finding themselves in excellent form after the 6-1 win over Sparta Prague.

Victories away to Man United always feel priceless, but one here could be extra special for the manager, in what would be his 300th win as Liverpool boss – this figure includes successful penalty shoot-outs.

The legendary Bob Paisley won 308 times, and the only two Liverpool managers who have achieved more victories are Bill Shankly (407) and Tom Watson (329).

Meanwhile, if Liverpool score during Sunday’s match, it will be their 450th goal under Klopp as a designated away team.

Another tight victory for Liverpool?

All of Liverpool’s four FA Cup wins over Man United have been by a one-goal margin.

Three of those victories have come at Anfield, with their only success at Old Trafford coming in 1921 when they won 2-1 in a first round replay.

On the last two occasions that Liverpool have beaten Man United in the FA Cup, they have gone on to reach the final, in 2006 and 2012.

Reds’ FA Cup struggles vs. United

This is the 15th time Liverpool and the Red Devils have been drawn together in the FA Cup – only Everton (19) have been paired with the Reds on more occasions.

The Merseyside outfit have only won two of the last 11 FA Cup ties against the Man United, and 13 matches including semi-final replays in 1979 and 1985.

Liverpool have lost on their last three FA Cup visits to Old Trafford, all since 1999.

Reds flying at Old Trafford, but it’s an FA Cup fortress

In Liverpool’s last four visits to Old Trafford, they have scored 12 times – the same total as they mustered in the 13 previous visits prior to that.

Since losing to Arsenal in March 2015 at Old Trafford, however, United have played at home 17 times in the competition and won 15.

The only loss in that sequence came against Middlesbrough on penalties in 2022, following a 1-1 draw.

Leeds in 2010 are the last team to prevent United from scoring at home in the FA Cup – since then, they have scored in all 28 home ties in the competition.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 20, Nunez 17, Jota 14, Gakpo 13, Diaz 11, Szoboszlai 7, Jones 5, Mac Allister 4, van Dijk 4, Gravenberch 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Danns 2, Elliott 2, Endo 2, Bradley 1, Clark 1, Koumas 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1, own goals 6

Man United: Hojlund 13, Bruno Fernandes 8, McTominay 8, Garnacho 7, Rashford 7, Casemiro 5, Dalot 2, Maguire 2, Mainoo 2, Martial 2, Antony 1, Eriksen 1, Lindelof 1, Mejbri 1, Varane 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).