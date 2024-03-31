Jurgen Klopp confirms Curtis Jones injury boost

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Curtis Jones is now back in full training, in a major boost for Liverpool after starting a run of 10 games in 35 days.

The Reds secured a 2-1 victory over Brighton on Sunday, with only Ibrahima Konate back in the squad from those injured heading into the international break.

But speaking in his post-match press conference, Klopp confirmed Jones is the next to return – and will do as early as this week.

The midfielder, who has been sidelined since the 4-1 win at Brentford on February 17, is now expected to be in the squad to face Sheffield United in midweek.

“Curtis is [in] full training,” Klopp told reporters.

“He trained already with us on Saturday, but had then extra, because the [matchday] minus one [session] does not have the intensity Curtis needed.

“He was with us, then he had an extra shift.

“He will be in full training. What does that mean exactly for the game? Let me have a look at that.

“Nobody else [will be back on Thursday]. The others, slowly but surely, but not yet.”

As Klopp mentioned, the likes of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson remain sidelined as they nurse ongoing issues.

They will, however, be due back in the coming weeks, with Liverpool likely to be dealt a series of boosts as they traverse this difficult run.

Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago, Joel Matip and Ben Doak are long-term absentees, with it unlikely any of them feature for the first team again this season.