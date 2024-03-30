It has been a frustrating season plagued by injury for Stefan Bajcetic, but he’s nearing a full return to first-team training as Jurgen Klopp explained the latest comeback plan.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last year but has been forced to be patient this season with a series of issues relating to his growth.

He has featured twice this campaign, but his current absence extends to 38 games, an entire Premier League season, but there is a clear plan in place for his return.

Klopp explained: “He is now in partial training with the U21s, and he will be in full training with the U21s next week because we pretty much don’t train because we play all the time.

“Then after that, he will join our training. That’s the plan, and then we will see.”

During the youngster’s absence, he has bulked up significantly and Klopp has noticed, adding: “The boy grew, put a few muscles on. Looks good.”

While Bajcetic will make the transition to first-team training shortly, his likely avenue to games is at academy level before focusing on hitting the ground running in pre-season under a new manager.

However, Klopp did use Conor Bradley‘s return from a long-term back injury as an example of what is possible, saying: “Football brain-wise, he is a natural. I don’t think he lost anything [there], but rhythm is something else.

“Conor Bradley did not need long after he was out for a long, long time as well, a smart kid so I think he will be fine.

“He definitely watched a lot of football, but it’s not that he played for us regularly.”

Liverpool have been cautious with the Spaniard’s return as his body was “not 100 percent ready for the intensity professional football is asking for,” in the words of Klopp.

He is rebuilding his foundations, and it will be intriguing to see how the club’s new manager chooses to use him going forward considering his versatility in midfield and defence.

To date, Bajcetic has 21 appearances for Liverpool, 12 of which have been as part of the starting XI.