Liverpool will take a four-goal advantage to Anfield for the second leg against Sparta Prague, but it is not yet clear whether Ibrahima Konate will be able to feature.

Liverpool were 3-1 up when Konate went down after pulling up with a muscle problem, less than five minutes after half time.

After a brief period sat on the pitch, he was replaced by Virgil van Dijk for the remainder of the game, who played as the left centre-back, meaning Jarell Quansah shuffled to the right.

Following the match, Klopp explained: “Ibou said to me ‘if I do another sprint, it could be set’. Should be fine but we don’t know, Joe Gomez is fine, played a lot, rotation. So let’s see with Ibou.”

The manager was also asked about Konate’s injury by TNT journalist Danny Jamieson.

The reporter wrote on X: “Ibrahima Konate’s substitution was precautionary – ‘he (Klopp) said if he carried on it may be a problem so we will see [for Sunday].’”

With Konate known to be a slightly injury-prone player, it has been noticeable this season how he has rarely played two consecutive full matches.

With the Reds 3-0 up, some fans would have liked to have seen withdrawn at half time against Sparta, but Klopp was likely planning to take him off around the hour mark.

Transfermarkt’s stats say Konate has missed 103 days due to injury, which included 19 Liverpool games.

This season, though he hasn’t missed a game due to fitness issues since September. Thankfully, Liverpool have able deputies in Quansah and Joe Gomez, though the latter hasn’t played since December.

Konate missing the Man City game though could still be a big blow, with the Frenchman producing an outstanding run of performances over the last few months.

Having only played 45 minutes in Prague, Conor Bradley is expected to play at right-back on Sunday, while Gomez or Andy Robertson should take the left full-back role.