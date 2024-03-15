Stefan Bajcetic is going through a ‘mini pre-season’ and is in line to return to full training with Liverpool after the international break, Jurgen Klopp has revealed.

The Spaniard has been restricted to just two appearances so far this term as a result of a stress response in his adductor.

Subsequent issues related to his growth have forced Liverpool’s medical staff to take a cautious approach, wary of risking long-term problems for a player who excelled upon his initial breakthrough in 2023.

However, he is now able to train pain-free and is focused on readying himself for the intensity of playing after a lengthy period on the sidelines.

This is likely to mean Klopp’s midfield options receive a major boost ahead of a run-in in which it is hoped we will see them fighting for success on four fronts.

The German said: “Stefan is pretty much now in his pre-season to make him physically ready so, in the moment, if he feels something it’s not injuries but intensity.

“He is a young lad, so we have to make sure that we don’t use him before he is then really ready.

“Because obviously what happened before was that the body was not 100 percent ready for the intensity professional football is asking for.

“He is in a much better place now, he had a long time – unfortunately – to improve that.

“That’s why we have to wait now a little bit, but he is in his pre-season and I think he will be part of team training after the international break.”